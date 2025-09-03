Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
UN Security Council resolution draft calls for lifting Gaza aid restrictions

Washington will likely veto the draft, which could set up a vote in the U.N. General Assembly.

Mike Wagenheim
Aid delivered in the Gaza Strip, May 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
(Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS)

A resolution penned by the 10 elected members of the U.N. Security Council demands that the Israeli government lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza “immediately and unconditionally,” per a draft that JNS viewed.

The draft also demands the “safe and unhindered distribution to the population in need of such assistance, in particular by the United Nations and humanitarian partners.”

(The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which says that it has delivered millions of meals and skirted Hamas looting, draws frequent criticism from the global body and members of its Security Council.)

Washington is likely to veto the resolution, even though it insists upon the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. A vote has yet to be scheduled.

If the United States vetoed the resolution, the Palestinian Authority could request an emergency U.N. General Assembly session. The assembly could opt to approve a non-binding version of the resolution ahead of its high-level debate week later this month.

