New York Dem party leader brushes off DSA threat, says focus is on beating Republicans

Christine Quinn, chair of the executive committee of the New York State Democratic Party, told JNS that Democrats are focused on defeating Republicans—not an internal fight with the Democratic Socialists of America—after a DSA leader declared that Gov. Kathy Hochul “knows we’re coming for her.”

Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, made the remark following Tuesday’s primaries, adding that he is making plans for the 2028 election cycle.

Asked about Gordillo’s remarks and the rise of anti-Israel rhetoric among some DSA-backed candidates who won Democratic primaries this week, Hochul campaign spokesman Ryan Radulovacki pointed to the governor’s record.

“Governor Hochul launched a nation-leading plan to combat antisemitism across New York state, invested billions in keeping New Yorkers safe, and led the passage of a historic buffer zone bill to protect houses of worship,” Radulovacki told JNS. “She will never stop fighting back against antisemitism every time it rears its head, and she’ll remain laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Quinn, a supporter of Hochul’s reelection campaign, said the DSA had its chance to challenge the governor.

“The DSA was unable to field an opponent against her,” Quinn told JNS. “If the DSA was interested in coming for her, they had their opportunity. It didn’t happen.”

With the primaries over, Quinn said Democrats should unite behind the party’s general-election goals.

“We hope that everyone will come together and be united to make sure that in New York state, we take out Republicans and we make the Democrats the leaders of the House and hopefully even the Senate, and that Hakeem Jeffries is the next Speaker of the House,” she told JNS.

“Taking back the majority goes through New York state,” Quinn added. “That’s our job now, and then we’ll move to the job of governing, where everyone will see how much more effective you can be when you stand together.”

Quinn told JNS that Hochul is “willing to work with anybody and everybody who wants to get the job done.”

Asked about whether Hochul would be willing to work with someone like Darializa Avila Chevalier, who won her New York Democratic primary for Congress and has repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas, Quinn said the governor “obviously disagrees with all of the statements that she has made opposing the existence of Israel. She feels strongly that, obviously, Hamas is a terrorist organization that must be condemned by everyone.”

“She is going to disagree always when it comes to those issues with people and not going to flinch,” she told JNS. “But if there are other issues like fighting back against Donald Trump, about getting funding for the Second Avenue subway, about supporting healthcare, where she can stand with someone she’s going to do that. But she’s never going to yield on her commitment to the state of Israel.”

‘Clearly disagree on many issues’

Pressed on whether that means Hochul would work alongside Democrats who refuse to condemn Hamas, Quinn pointed to the governor’s relationship with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“If you want to know where Kathy Hochul is at, you need to look at her relationship with Mayor Mamdani,” Quinn told JNS. “They clearly disagree on many issues related to Israel and the Jewish community. She’s never going to yield on that. But working with him, she’s been able to bring childcare to New York City and particularly to poor New Yorkers.”

“She can do two things at the same time and be committed to two issues,” she added. “If you look at her commitment to the state of Israel and to Jewish New Yorkers, she has never buckled once, and she never will.”

Quinn noted that Hochul did not back the DSA candidates during the primaries, but said the governor would work with those elected while continuing to speak out against positions she opposes.

“The voters spoke. These folks are now nominees,” she said. “For all intents and purposes, they’re going to win, you know what I mean? There’s no way around that. So they’re now soon-to-be elected officials, and in some capacities she will have to deal with them, and in other capacities she will condemn them.”

She added that “Jewish New Yorkers should not be scared because in Kathy Hochul, they have the best friend they’re ever going to have in the governor’s mansion,” stating that the governor would personally lobby against antisemitic legislation in Congress “in a split second.”

Asked whether she is concerned by the DSA’s strategy of running candidates as Democrats, Quinn replied, “I think right now what I’m worried about is winning the midterms.”