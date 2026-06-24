Tunnel discovered near Jerusalem-area security checkpoint leads to arrests

Israeli security forces have arrested two suspects following the discovery of a tunnel near the A-Za’im crossing, a major security checkpoint east of Jerusalem connecting the capital with Judea and Samaria and the city of Ma’ale Adumim.

The investigation began after the Civil Administration, the governing authority in Judea and Samaria, reported signs of a tunnel in the area. Police officers from the Judea and Samaria District, together with Border Police personnel, arrived at the scene and located the tunnel, dug at a depth of approximately 25 meters (82 feet).

Security forces scoured the area, recovering digging equipment, water bottles, gloves, face masks and additional items from the site, according to a statement by the Israel Border Police.

Forensic investigators collected evidence leading to the identification of two suspects—an eastern Jerusalem resident and a Palestinian resident of al-'Azariyya (biblical Bethany), an Arab village about two miles from the capital. Both suspects are in their 30s. The individuals were arrested during a joint overnight operation.

Digging tools and other items found at site of a suspected terror tunnel near Jerusalem, June 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesman.

Police suspect that the tunnel was recently excavated and intended to be used to carry out terror attacks and the smuggling of Palestinians into Israel.

“The exposure of the tunnel and the arrest of the suspects illustrate the determination and operational and investigative capabilities of the Judea and Samaria District in thwarting security threats before they are realized,” said Police Deputy Superintendent Moshe Cohen, commander of the Judea and Samaria District.

“We will continue to act with zero tolerance against any attempt to harm the security of Israel’s citizens,” he said.