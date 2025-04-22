US announces more sanctions on Iran’s oil shipping network

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Tuesday on an Iranian national it says has exported Tehran’s fuel to foreign markets, including an attempted maneuver in the United States.

The U.S. State Department says Seyed Asadoolah Emamjomeh controls a network used to ship liquified petroleum gas and crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in violation of existing sanctions.

“This revenue funds Iran’s malign behavior, particularly the regime’s nuclear and ballistic-missile programs and its support for terrorist proxies,” stated Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokeswoman.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a corresponding statement in which it said that “Emamjomeh’s expansive network includes a vessel, the TINOS I, which intended but failed to load cargo in 2024 off the coast of Houston,” bound for China.

The Treasury also implicated Emamjomeh’s son, Meisam, a British and Iranian national based in the United Arab Emirates, in using a UAE-based company to facilitate shipments of liquified petroleum gas from Iran to Pakistan.

“The Trump administration will vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of its maximum pressure campaign,” Bruce wrote. “So long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its subversive activities, the United States will hold accountable both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion.”