US forces shoot down Houthi drone, missiles over Red Sea

( Aug. 7, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday that U.S. forces had intercepted over the Red Sea one drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” said CENTCOM.

August 6 U.S. Central Command Update



In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and two Iranian-backed Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red… pic.twitter.com/OxzII8RcDz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 6, 2024

The Yemeni TV channel Al–Masirah, which is affiliated with the Houthis, reported on Wednesday that the United States and the United Kingdom had attacked targets in Yemen’s southwest Taez district.

Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday that Houthi military posts from which the two ballistic missiles were launched had been attacked.

Since the Iran-backed Houthis joined the war against Israel initiated by Hamas on Oct. 7, they have been launching drones and missiles at the Jewish state and attempting to disrupt maritime traffic in the Red Sea area.

They have also attacked Israel directly on several occasions, the latest of which came on July 18, when a Houthi drone hit Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10. In retaliation, Israel struck Yemen’s Al Hodeidah Port.