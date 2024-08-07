JNS Press+
US forces shoot down Houthi drone, missiles over Red Sea

"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," according to CENTCOM.

Joshua Marks
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier “USS Dwight D. Eisenhower” (CVN 69) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) steam in formation in the Red Sea, June 7. Credit: U.S. Navy Photo.
(Aug. 7, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Tuesday that U.S. forces had intercepted over the Red Sea one drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” said CENTCOM.

The Yemeni TV channel AlMasirah, which is affiliated with the Houthis, reported on Wednesday that the United States and the United Kingdom had attacked targets in Yemen’s southwest Taez district.

Sky News Arabia reported on Wednesday that Houthi military posts from which the two ballistic missiles were launched had been attacked.

Since the Iran-backed Houthis joined the war against Israel initiated by Hamas on Oct. 7, they have been launching drones and missiles at the Jewish state and attempting to disrupt maritime traffic in the Red Sea area.

They have also attacked Israel directly on several occasions, the latest of which came on July 18, when a Houthi drone hit Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10. In retaliation, Israel struck Yemen’s Al Hodeidah Port.

