‘Viciously antisemitic’: Australia bans Israeli MK Rothman

Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS

Australia has denied entry to Israeli parliamentarian Simcha Rothman ahead of a planned solidarity visit with the country’s Jewish community, which faces escalating antisemitic attacks, the Australian Jewish Association announced on Monday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke justified the move by claiming Rothman was coming “to spread a message of hate and division,” Australia’s ABC News reported. However, the AJA confirmed on Monday that one of the written reasons provided by the government for the ban was that Rothman’s statements calling for “the elimination of Hamas … have been received by members of the Australian community as inflammatory and concerning.”

Australia has listed Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organization for financial sanctions since 2001.

In addition to the visa cancellation, Rothman received a three-year ban from traveling to Australia. It is reportedly the first major action taken by Canberra since last week’s announcement that Australia intends to recognize a Palestinian state at next month’s United Nations meeting.

“This decision by the Australian government is essentially caving to terror. There is no other way to see it. The messages they accused me of spreading are simply that Hamas is bad and Israel is good—positions that enjoy broad consensus in Israel and in any freedom-loving country,” Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman told JNS on Monday.

Rothman argued that views such as condemning Hamas, urging the world to side with Israel, holding Hamas responsible for Palestinian suffering, and warning that a Palestinian state threatens Israel’s survival are not just his personal positions but reflect a resolution supported by two-thirds of the Knesset. He maintained that Australia’s decision was therefore directed not at him individually but at the State of Israel.

“Australia is afraid of Islamic terrorists threatening its government. That is the real reason for banning my entry. And I am not alone—eventually, Australia will learn that appeasing terror never works. It always leads to more terror. Israel learned this at a heavy price on Oct. 7,” Rothman said.

Rothman said he would follow the lead of Australia’s Jewish community, stating he was ready to appeal the decision if asked but would refrain if they chose not to pursue it.

AJA CEO Robert Gregory called the last-minute visa cancellation “a viciously antisemitic move from a government that is obsessed with targeting the Jewish community and Israel.”

In a statement posted to X, Gregory said that Rothman—chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and a senior member of the Israeli government—was scheduled to meet with victims of antisemitism, visit targeted Jewish institutions and address Jewish schools and synagogues.

“I have just returned from Israel and can attest that there is growing alarm there about the situation for Jews in Australia under the Albanese Government,” Gregory wrote, emphasizing that his trip was in no way connected to current events in the Middle East.

The cancellation was “spiteful and intended to cause maximum harm to the Australian Jewish community,” Gregory asserted, saying that the paperwork was filled out correctly and on time and the visa was approved, only to then be cancelled on the day that Rothman was to have headed to the airport.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been highly critical of the anti-Israel policies put forth by the left-wing Labor government led by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, linking them to recent antisemitic incidents.

The Australian government in June canceled the visa of Hillel Fuld, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and prominent pro-Israel social media personality. In November last year, Canberra declined to grant an entry visa to former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who had planned to travel there to attend a pro-Israel event.

Australia joined four other countries in June imposing sanctions on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for allegedly “inciting violence” against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

“The message from the Albanese Government to Jews is clear and we urge all Jews to seriously consider whether it is safe for them to visit Australia under this government,” Gregory wrote.

“AJA is hearing from increasing numbers of Australian Jews who feel unwelcome under this government and are planning to leave. It seems the government is happy to replace them by importing thousands of Gazans,” he continued.

“Israel is fully justified in taking strong measures in response to this and we have briefed contacts in the Trump Administration who are also concerned about events in Australia,” he concluded.