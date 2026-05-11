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Shabbat250 launches digital ‘Unity Map’ following Trump’s ‘National Sabbath’ proclamation

Participants can place pins on the map to visualize their community’s presence within a nationwide movement marking 250 years of religious liberty.

May. 11, 2026
Shabbat250
The Shabbat250 "Unity Map" launches nationwide
Celebrating 250 years of religious liberty: The Shabbat250 “Unity Map” launches nationwide. Credit: Courtesy of Shabbat250.
( May 11, 2026 / Shabbat250 )

In direct response to former President Donald Trump’s recent proclamation declaring May 15-16 as a “National Sabbath,” a new digital platform has been launched to coordinate the community’s response. The website, shabbat250.org, features an interactive “Unity Map” where individuals and congregations can “light up” their locations to pledge their participation to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The platform serves as the digital infrastructure for the Shabbat250 initiative. By placing a pin on the map, participants can visualize their community’s presence within a nationwide movement of gratitude for 250 years of religious liberty.

The President's proclamation
The President’s proclamation. Credit: Courtesy of Shabbat250.

“We designed this platform to be more than just a map; it’s a digital tribute to the religious freedoms we’ve enjoyed for two and a half centuries,” said Avi, the project’s technical lead. “For my grandfather’s generation, who saw the weight of global history firsthand in the 1930s, these liberties were never taken for granted. This project is about using modern technology to visualize that same spirit of gratitude and unity for the 250th anniversary.”

In addition to the live map, the site allows users to download commemorative certificates and view Shabbat candle-lighting times for cities across the country. The initiative is being rolled out to hundreds of community leaders and synagogues this week to ensure broad geographic representation for the upcoming Jubilee weekend.

Reference: View the official presidential proclamation here:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/05/jewish-american-heritage-month-2026/

Visit: Shabbat250.org

Shabbat250
About & contact the publisher
Shabbat250 Shabbat250
Shabbat250 is a national initiative launched to coordinate the community’s response to President Donald Trump’s historic "National Sabbath" proclamation. The project honors the 250th anniversary of the United States by celebrating the Jewish tradition of Shabbat as a time for reflection, family and communal unity. By facilitating a nationwide observance, Shabbat250 aims to highlight the enduring gift of religious liberty in America and provide a central platform for citizens to join in a shared moment of gratitude for the nation's Jubilee. Visit shabbat250.org to learn more.
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