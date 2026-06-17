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Van Jones joins Genesis Prize Advisory Board

Civil rights advocate and senior CNN political commentator joins Genesis Prize Advisory Board of the Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, to help build alliances against hate and combat antisemitism.

The Genesis Prize Foundation, Van Jones
Van Jones
Van Jones. Credit: Courtesy of The Genesis Prize Foundation.
(Jun. 17, 2026 / JNS)

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) announced the appointment of Van Jones-a recognized civil rights advocate, CNN host, author, attorney and social entrepreneur-to the Foundation’s Advisory Board. A graduate of Yale Law School, Jones has founded and led initiatives focused on criminal justice reform, racial justice, technology access and bipartisan problem-solving, and has been a prominent national voice on the need to combat hate and preserve civic dialogue.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Jones will work with fellow board members to advance the mission of the Genesis Prize, dubbed “the Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, focusing in particular on strengthening the longstanding alliance between the Black and Jewish communities and broadening public engagement against hate.

Through its work, GPF continues to serve as a voice for the global Jewish community and a partner to other groups facing hate and discrimination.

Since its founding in 2013, GPF has supported NGOs fighting for social, racial and economic justice; assisting refugees from Syria and African countries; empowering and protecting women in marginalized communities in Israel, including Arab and Druze women; providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine; and advocating for hostages and their families during the war in Gaza.

“Van brings extensive coalition-building experience,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. At a time when Jewish communities are facing rising antisemitism, it is essential to engage respected non-Jewish leaders who can strengthen alliances and bring Jewish concerns into the broader public debate.”

“I’m honored to serve on the Advisory Board of The Genesis Prize Foundation and look forward to supporting its important work. One area I am particularly interested in is the renewal of the Black-Jewish civic alliance in America,” said Jones.

“Together, Black and Jewish Americans have written some of the most important chapters in the story of American democracy. That relationship has since faced real strain, but it is far too important to abandon today. At a time of rising antisemitism, racism and polarization, we need to rebuild trust, deepen relationships and stand together against hate.”

The Genesis Prize Advisory Board is chaired by Natan Sharansky, a lifelong human-rights advocate who spent eight years in Soviet KGB prisons in the 1970s and 1980s for his pro-democracy work and his refusal to remain silent in the face of oppression.

“Van Jones’s appointment reflects GPF’s view that Jewish achievement is not only a matter of individual excellence, but also a call to civic responsibility, moral leadership and engagement with the wider democratic society,” said Sharansky. With this appointment, the Genesis Prize continues its practice of engaging distinguished public figures whose experience, voice and judgment can advance the Foundation’s mission and contribute to meaningful public dialogue.”

The Genesis Prize Foundation
About & contact the publisher
The Genesis Prize Foundation The Genesis Prize Foundation
The Genesis Prize Foundation works to foster Jewish identity, celebrate Jewish achievement and strengthen the bond between Israel and the Diaspora. Through the Genesis Prize, a global award honoring extraordinary individuals for their professional excellence, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values, the foundation has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling more than $50 million, with grants going to more than 230 nonprofit programs in 31 countries and directly impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people.
About & contact the publisher
Van Jones
Van Jones is a civil rights advocate, CNN host, author, attorney and social entrepreneur. A graduate of Yale Law School, he is a three-time The New York Times best-selling author and an Emmy Award-winning producer.Jones has founded and led organizations and initiatives focused on criminal justice reform, green jobs, racial justice, technology access and civic bridge-building.

Van Jones owns and operates Magic Labs Media, a media production company whose projects include the award-winning Messy Truth VR Experience, a virtual reality series designed to build empathy. Each episode is based on a true story and allows viewers to see through the eyes of people whose perspectives are very different from their own. He also founded Dream Machine Innovation Lab, focused on bringing AI education, financial literacy and technological empowerment directly to marginalized and multicultural communities.
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