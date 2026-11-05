Hebrew University of Jerusalem presents honorary fellowship to philanthropist Dr. Wallace Weber

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem presented an honorary fellowship to Dr. Wallace Weber during its 89th Board of Governors Meeting on Oct. 19 in Jerusalem.

Weber is a retired dermatologist whose specialty practice expanded to include several offices throughout Kansas. He previously served in the Gulf War as a flight surgeon with the 82nd Airborne Division, later commanding the 410th U.S. Army Reserve Evacuation Hospital in Topeka. He retired from the U.S. Army after 31 years of service with awards including the Southwest Asia Service Medal and the Legion of Merit.

Weber supports scholarships and regenerative agriculture at the Hebrew University’s Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, as well as other initiatives. He held a volunteer faculty appointment within the dermatology division at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he also created and endowed the university’s annual lectureship, Military and Catastrophic Medicine.

Weber was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the ROTC program at Colorado State University in 1965. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1969.

Professor Tamir Sheafer, president of the Hebrew University, bestowed the fellowship with the following citation: “in recognition of his long-standing support of Israel and the Hebrew University; in acknowledgement of his deep commitment to agricultural research and regenerative agriculture; in appreciation of his contribution to a safer world through many years of military service; in esteem for his remarkable career as a medical doctor and as an academic; in praise of his tireless efforts on behalf of the Hebrew University in the United States; and in deep gratitude for his generous donations to student scholarships and water research at the Hebrew University’s Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment.”

In accepting the honor, Weber stated, “It is an incredible and unexpected honor to be recognized by such a prestigious institution of higher learning as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. It is with much satisfaction and fondness for the accomplished members and staff of AFHU, as well as the staff, faculty and administration of the Jerusalem and Rehovot facilities, that I can reflect on my support journey over several decades.”

Weber added, “It all started with a suggestion by one of the members of AFHU. The warmth and enthusiasm demonstrated in the initial contact with Beth McCoy [AFHU’s previous CEO] will ever be fond in my memory. Her staff’s ever-present willingness to help problem-solve and make me feel valued as a member of AFHU plays a major role in my support of this institution.”