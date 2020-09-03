Authentic Bais Medrash Now Accessible Online

ZoomTorah sets up a virtual Bais Medrash that replicates the on-site Bais Medrash as authentically as possible, to enable Bais Medrash style learning without an onsite Bais Medrash. Like other yeshivas, students learn a certain masechta and are encouraged to engage other participants in discussion about the Gemara. ZoomTorah utilizes a platform called My Digital Bais Medrash which enables a user to collaborate with a chavrusa, view the entire Bais Medrash populated by chavrusa pairs, “walk around” the Bais Medrash and join different chavrusos, send out questions, start shiurim, and more.

An Interactive Virtual Bais Medrash

“There are many online opportunities to hear a shiur, and that’s great. But I saw a need for an interactive learning experience. As someone who has been in yeshiva all my life, I realized that listening to shiurim does not compare to the lively interchange of the Bais Medrash. Now that many people are unable to get to yeshiva because of Coronavirus, our community sorely feels this lack, and I decided to provide that missing piece,” says Yehuda Biala, founder of ZoomTorah .

While ZoomTorah provides the ideal Bais Medrash environment for those who can’t attend Yeshiva right now because they are at high risk from Coronavirus or simply are not comfortable with the exposure, ZoomTorah provides a solution for other groups as well. Many working individuals who don’t have time to be part of a formal Yeshiva can now avail themselves of ZoomTorah and learn in a Bais Medrash at their own convenience. In addition, ZoomTorah can be utilized as a kiruv tool bringing interactive Torah learning to individuals who live far away from established Torah communities. ZoomTorah can give a taste of traditional yeshiva learning to those who otherwise would not be privy to that exposure.

Come visit ZoomTorah.com and see what the excitement is all about!

https://youtu.be/Mlppt-Wom4Y