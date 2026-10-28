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Chabad Downtown launches construction of 30,000-square-foot Jewish center

It will serve as a lasting hub for Jewish life, learning and connection for generations of students.

Chabad of Binghamton
An artist's rendering of a new Jewish center serving Jewish students living in Downtown Binghamton, N.Y., and the West Side. Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
An artist’s rendering of a new Jewish center serving Jewish students living in Downtown Binghamton, N.Y., and the West Side. Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

Chabad Downtown marked a historic milestone on Oct. 25, with its “Uplift Downtown” launch event, officially kicking off the transformation of a 30,000-square-foot space into a permanent center for Jewish life.

Community leaders, university representatives, students, alumni, parents and supporters gathered for inspiring remarks, a preview of the future center and a symbolic “mini-demolition” to jump-start the transformation.

Volunteers participate in a symbolic “Mini Demolition,” during which the first swing of the sledgehammer will officially mark the beginning of the building’s transformation, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
Volunteers participate in a symbolic “Mini Demolition,” during which the first swing of the sledgehammer will officially mark the beginning of the building’s transformation, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
Shlomo Stobezki

Since 2017, Chabad Downtown has operated out of various rented locations, providing a welcoming Jewish home away from home for students living off campus.

Its programming includes weekly Shabbat meals, Jewish educational classes, holiday celebrations, student leadership opportunities, Jewish Greek life programming, community service initiatives and more.

“The Lubavitcher Rebbe—Menachem Mendel Schneerson—taught us to uplift every person we encounter. That has been our mission at Chabad Downtown from day one,” said Rabbi Levi Slonim, who co-directs Chabad Downtown with his wife, Hadasa. “This new permanent home will take that mission to an entirely new level, uplifting countless more lives for generations to come.”

The center will serve as a lasting hub for Jewish life, learning and connection for generations of students and the broader Binghamton community.

Chabad Downtown is an affiliate of The Rohr Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University.

For more information and dedication opportunities, visit: UpliftDowntown.com.

Community leaders, university representatives, students, alumni, parents and supporters gathered for inspiring remarks and a preview of the future center, Oct. 25, 2026 Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
Community leaders, university representatives, students, alumni, parents and supporters gathered for inspiring remarks and a preview of the future center, Oct. 25, 2026 Credit: Chabad of Binghamton/Shlomo Stobezki.
Shlomo Stobezki

About & contact the publisher
Chabad of Binghamton
The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life @ Binghamton University offers a home away from home for Jewish students, faculty and the community in Binghamton, N.Y.
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