Focused on the future: World ORT and ORT America Unite

World ORT and ORT America have united, bringing together two organizations that have long shared a mission yet operated separately: one raised funds, the other developed programs. Now, both will operate under the leadership of CEO Dov Ben-Shimon with headquarters in New York and offices in London and Israel. The announcement marks a significant milestone for a cause that has remained focused on its mission.

A Promise Made in 1880

In 1880, Jewish life in Tsarist Russia was under siege. Legal restrictions barred Jewish people from most professions, owning land and living freely outside the Pale of Settlement. When a group of Jewish leaders in St. Petersburg petitioned to establish an organization dedicated to teaching trades to impoverished Russian Jews, they were determined to improve their circumstances—they called it ORT.

That promise has endured across every generation since. From 1880 Russia to more than 30 countries spanning five continents, World ORT has grown into one of the most far-reaching Jewish educational networks in the world.

What the Merger Makes Possible

World ORT is positioned to deepen relationships with locally run schools, connect educators across borders and direct funding more strategically to where the need is greatest. The ambition is not to standardize. It is to strengthen. Every student in the World ORT network, wherever they are, should have access to the full strength of the network.

“Even when situations are dire—poverty, war, displacement—ORT students can imagine a future. That is what World ORT has done for 145 years. And we will carry it forward for 145 more.” Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO, World ORT

“World ORT doesn’t just teach skills. We also share the joy of Jewish peoplehood, ensuring our students are both prepared for the future and proud of their identity.” Jon Levine, board chair, World ORT

World ORT by the Numbers

World ORT’s impact spans 145 years, reaching more than 30 countries across five continents, with 80,000 students and 200,000 beneficiaries annually.

To see the video created for the announcement, visit ORT.org/merger.

