More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Happiness is the presence of purpose, even amid war

And volunteerism becomes one of its primary engines.

Mar. 31, 2026
United Hatzalah

Happiness is the presence of purpose, even amid war

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
United Hatzalah EMTs celebrate together
United Hatzalah EMTs find time to celebrate together during “Operation Roaring Lion,” Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / United Hatzalah )

Over the last two and a half years, life in Israel has been defined by sirens, hostage crises, global isolation and prolonged regional conflicts. And despite this bleak reality, Israel has consistently ranked among the top 10 happiest countries in the world. Just this week, nearly a month into “Operation Roaring Lion,” Israel placed eighth in the 2026 World Happiness Report.

On the surface, this appears almost implausible. How can a society under prolonged and sustained existential threats—and now facing yet again another protracted confrontation with Iran—report such a high level of satisfaction and well-being?

Perhaps beneath the headlines lies a deeper, more enduring truth about the fabric of Israeli society. Happiness here is not the absence of hardship. It is the presence of purpose.

Across the country, from dense urban centers to quieter peripheral areas, a quiet yet powerful force shapes daily life in Israel. This is not found in government agendas or economic indicators alone. This goes to the very core of its “ordinary” citizens who, at a moment’s notice, become extraordinary.

United Hatzalah, with its network of more than 8,100 volunteer medics, paramedics, physicians and mental-health first responders, offers perhaps the clearest expression of this phenomenon. These are individuals who interrupt normalcy at its very definition. Whether during bedtime routines, family dinners, date nights or workplace interactions, these volunteers drop everything mid-task or while sleeping to respond to strangers in distress. They do so without hesitation and without expectation of reward.

This is not merely a system of emergency response. It is a reflection of a society built on mutual responsibility.

There is a tendency to assume that people give when they have excess. That generosity is a byproduct of comfort. In Israel, the opposite often proves true. It is precisely in moments of collective strain that the instinct to give becomes most visible and most profound. At the heart of this dynamic lies a distinctly Jewish ethos. The religious teaching of being content with one’s portion is not a passive acceptance of circumstance but an active attitude toward life. It allows individuals to recognize the true value of even the most mundane routine amid difficulty, and recognize an even superhuman propensity to give back to society.

Volunteerism, in this sense, is not separate from happiness. It becomes one of its primary engines.

Few stories capture this more powerfully than that of Ronit Elimelech. A single mother raising children with special needs, her life was marked by challenges that might have justified retreat. Instead, she chose engagement.

At her son’s encouragement, she joined United Hatzalah and committed herself fully to the demanding path of emergency medical response. Over time, she became known as one of the most active and recognized volunteers in the Beit Shemesh area where she lived. Her life was not defined by what she lacked but by what she had to give.

On the second day of “Operation Roaring Lion,” Ronit was killed together with her mother, Sarah, and eight other people during a missile attack. Her loss was deeply felt not only because of the life that was taken but because of the life that she chose to lead.

This story is not an exception. It is emblematic.

In Israel today, happiness is not measured solely by personal comfort or material stability. It is found in the knowledge that one is part of something larger. That in a moment of crisis, help will come, often within seconds, not from institutions alone but from neighbors, from volunteers, from people who have chosen to care.

This collective resilience creates a feedback loop. The act of giving reinforces a sense of purpose. That sense of purpose fosters emotional strength. And that strength, in turn, sustains a society even under the most trying conditions.

It is a model that challenges conventional definitions of well-being. Israel’s ranking as the eighth-happiest nation in the world, then, is not a contradiction of reality. It is evidence of a different kind of reality. One in which joy is not about the absence of fear but the presence of meaning. One in which resilience is built not only through defense but through compassion. And one in which, even in the midst of war, a society continues to choose life, responsibility and the quiet, enduring work of caring for one another.

The author is the international spokesperson for United Hatzalah. He previously served as the director of international media at Yad Vashem.

About & contact the publisher
United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
EXPLORE JNS
An impact site where missile debris struck in Petach Tikvah on March 31, 2026, causing damage to nearby vehicles and buildings. Photo by United Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Office.
Israel News
Injuries reported in latest Iranian missile strike on central Israel
Magen David Adom says six people were lightly wounded by blast impact and taken to hospitals.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Two Iranian regime supporters sit on a bench in front of images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his successor, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on the corner of Tehran's Revolution Square, March 28, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
‘NYT': US-Israeli strikes ‘fractured’ Iranian leadership
Surviving leaders are reportedly struggling to communicate or meet in person out of fear of more targeted airstrikes.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster features the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on March 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
Who will lead Iran?
The assassination of Ali Larijani has shaken the regime’s centers of power and faced Mojtaba Khamenei with a critical test.
Mar. 31, 2026
Yoni Ben Menachem
A Lebanese man watches contrails from IDF fighter jets in the sky over Tyre, Lebanon, on March 24, 2026. Photo by Fabio Bucciarelli/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF kills Hezbollah operatives responsible for coordinating Palestinian terror
The precision strike in Beirut eliminated Hamza Ibrahim Rakhin, the deputy commander of Unit 1800, along with his operations chief and a third operative.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Slain Israel Defense Forces soldiers Staff-Sgt. Maxsim Entis, Capt. Noam Madmoni and Staff-Sgt. Ben Cohen, members of Reconnaissance Battalion 934 of the Nahal Brigade. Credit: IDF
Israel News
Four Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon
The troops were reportedly killed during a close-range firefight with Hezbollah terrorists.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks in Madrid, on March 13, 2020. Credit: The Ministry of the Presidency in the Government of Spain.
World News
Spain closes airspace to U.S. air traffic related to Iran war
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has barred airspace and bases, drawing U.S. anger and criticism from pro-Israel circles.
Mar. 31, 2026
Canaan Lidor
United Hatzalah medics work near the Haifa oil refineries following rocket fire toward northern Israel, March 30, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Why Israel’s wartime resilience is reshaping the Iran conflict
Mar. 30, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I grieve for thee, my brother Moshe
Moshe Phillips
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum