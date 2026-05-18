Susan Michael elected chair of ICEJ Global Board of Trustees

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has announced the election of Susan Michael as chairwoman of its International Board of Trustees, marking a significant leadership transition for one of the world’s largest and most influential pro-Israel Christian organizations.

Founded in Jerusalem in 1980, the ICEJ has official branches and representatives in more than 90 nations, and Christian supporters drawn from more than 185 nations worldwide. The organization is known for its global reach, humanitarian aid projects, advocacy for Israel, educational initiatives and support for aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel).

Based in the United States, Michael serves as president of the Christian Embassy’s USA Branch and has been involved with the organization since its founding 46 years ago. Over these decades, she has become a prominent and respected evangelical voice supporting Israel and combating antisemitism in both the United States and globally.



Jürgen Bühler, president of the ICEJ, stated that “she has achieved so many accomplishments over her years as ICEJ USA national director, rising in stature and influence as a key pro-Israel Christian leader in America and beyond. Susan also brings to the position her depth of experience and knowledge of the ICEJ’s mission and calling dating back to her involvement with the ministry since our inception in 1980.”



Bühler also thanked outgoing chairman Rev. Ingolf Ellssel of Germany for his leadership these past 15 years, saying he was “a revered overseer of large church denominations across Europe, and brought much wisdom and outstanding leadership qualities to the Christian Embassy’s entire global family.”

Susan Michael. Credit: Courtesy.

Michael’s election comes during a period of expanding visibility for ICEJ USA and growing evangelical engagement with Israel in the United States. In a video address to the ICEJ International Leadership Conference in Prague last week, Michael said that ICEJ USA has spent the past several years restructuring and expanding its outreach efforts.



In particular, she noted efforts to launch and build the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI), which brings together pastors, ministry leaders and pro-Israel organizations across the United States into a “network of networks” with the ability to reach tens of thousands of Christian leaders nationwide.



Last year, the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) recognized ACLI as its primary advocacy partner in issues concerning Israel. Earlier this year, Michael was elected to the NRB board of directors.



In one of her latest endeavors, Michael and the ACLI co-hosted its third Israel Advocacy Day in Washington last week. Working alongside the Israel Allies Foundation and Eagles’ Wings ministry, the lobby day drew as many as 500 rabbis, pastors and other faith leaders to the nation’s capital to stand with Israel.



“At a time of rising antisemitism and growing challenges facing Israel, the role of building strong relationships between Christians and Jews has never been more important,” said Michael. “For more than four decades, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has stood with Israel and the Jewish people from our headquarters in Jerusalem. It is an honor to help lead that mission in this next season.”