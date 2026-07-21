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When friends stand together

The relationship between Christians and Jews is one of the great stories of hope in our generation.

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
(July 21, 2026 / Yael Eckstein/The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews)

There is a verse in Ecclesiastes that has echoed in my heart in recent days: “Two are better than one ... If either of them falls down, one can help the other up” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).

Throughout history, the Jewish people have known what it means to stand alone. We have also known the extraordinary blessing of discovering friends who choose to stand with us—not because they must, but because they believe it is the right thing to do.

The passing of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is an opportunity to reflect on that kind of friendship. I did not know him personally. Like many people, I knew him through his public service and his unwavering commitment to the State of Israel and the security of the Jewish people. Across decades of public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that America’s friendship with Israel was not simply a matter of politics, but of shared values, shared history and shared purpose.

My father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, dedicated his life’s work to an idea that many once thought impossible: that Christians and Jews could move beyond centuries of misunderstanding and become true partners. He believed that when people of faith recognize one another’s humanity and shared biblical heritage, remarkable things become possible.

Today, millions of Christians around the world pray for Israel, give generously to support vulnerable Jewish people and stand against antisemitism. That movement did not happen by accident. It was built through relationships—one conversation, one act of trust, one expression of solidarity at a time. Graham represented that same spirit of partnership.

In a world that often encourages division, he consistently affirmed that the Jewish people should never have to face threats alone. During times of conflict or uncertainty, he understood that friendship is measured not only by words spoken in moments of celebration but by presence during moments of trial.

The Bible is filled with stories of unlikely friendships. Ruth chose Naomi. King Hiram partnered with Solomon. Cyrus, a Persian king, became an instrument in God’s plan for the Jewish people. Again and again, Scripture reminds us that God often works through those who decide to stand alongside His people with courage and conviction. That lesson remains just as relevant today.

The relationship between Christians and Jews is one of the great stories of hope in our generation. Where suspicion once existed, there is now respect. Where silence once prevailed, there are now millions of voices speaking out against hatred. Where history was once marked by distance, it is increasingly marked by friendship.

Those relationships are precious because they cannot be taken for granted. They must be nurtured by humility, honesty and a willingness to stand together, even when doing so is difficult.

As we remember the senator, we can honor not only a public servant but also the enduring principle that genuine friendship matters. Jewish tradition teaches that those who strengthen others help repair the world. Every act of solidarity, every word of encouragement, every decision to stand with those who are vulnerable becomes part of something far greater than ourselves.

My father often reminded me that bridges are not built from one side alone. They require people willing to meet in the middle with faith, courage and goodwill.

That work continues.

May Graham’s memory be a reminder that alliances rooted in shared values can endure beyond politics, beyond headlines and beyond a single lifetime.

And may we all continue building the kinds of friendships that reflect the biblical vision of neighbors caring for one another, standing together in times of need and choosing faithfulness over fear.

Because in the end, that is how lasting peace is built: one friendship at a time.

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
About & contact the publisher
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, it has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide. The organization has offices in Jerusalem, Chicago, Toronto and Seoul.
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