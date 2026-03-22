J Los Angeles announces Edana Appel as senior director of programs

J Los Angeles announced the promotion of Edana Appel to senior director of programs, a key strategic leadership role that will help shape the future of Jewish life and community engagement across the J Los Angeles campus.

This promotion reflects Edana’s strong track record and the organization’s continued commitment to programmatic excellence, innovation and impact. As J Los Angeles expands its reach and relevance across the city, this role positions Edana to oversee and elevate the full spectrum of the J’s programmatic ecosystem while ensuring alignment, quality and meaningful Jewish connection at every stage of life.

In her new capacity, Edana will provide executive oversight of camps, sports and wellness, teen engagement, family programming, membership experience, Jewish life and learning and inclusion and community care. These areas will be stewarded not as siloed offerings, but as a unified strategy designed to deepen belonging, expand participation and strengthen the J as a central hub of Jewish life in Los Angeles.

“Edana has demonstrated strong leadership, vision and care for our community,” said David Siegel, chief executive officer of J Los Angeles. “This promotion reflects both her contributions and our commitment to building a programmatic ecosystem that invites people into Jewish life in meaningful ways. At a time when so many are seeking connection, the J is investing in leadership that can convene, inspire and help our community thrive.”

The Early Childhood Center will continue to be led by its dedicated leadership team, with Edana partnering closely to ensure shared standards of excellence and cohesion across the organization.

Reflecting on the new role, Appel shared her excitement about the opportunity to expand the impact of J Los Angeles’s programs and strengthen community connection.

“My greatest hope is that membership at the J comes to mean so much more than an annual payment,” said Appel. “I want it to be something people proclaim with pride, something that fulfills them through the many ways they can learn, connect and grow alongside others. We are in an exciting period of growth, and I am deeply committed to listening to our community and expanding opportunities that bring people together.” As part of this leadership evolution, several members of the J Los Angeles program team will continue leading key areas of day-to-day programming across camps, Jewish life, membership, community care and athletics. Together, this team will help bring the next chapter of J Los Angeles programming to life.

Appel has served in multiple leadership roles at J Los Angeles and has played a central role in expanding programs for families, teens and the broader community. In her new role as senior director of programs, she will continue helping shape the future of the J as a destination for Jewish connection, learning, wellness and community life in Los Angeles.

