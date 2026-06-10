jscreen marks Uterine Cancer Awareness Month by spotlighting the power of genetic testing

June marks Uterine Cancer Awareness Month and jscreen.org, a national nonprofit public health initiative, is recognizing this important initiative by raising awareness about uterine/endometrial cancer, spotlighting the importance of genetic testing and lifting the stories of the courageous women who’ve been affected by this life-altering disease.

One such story is that of Jackie Wenzel of Little Silver, N.J. At only 30 years old, Wenzel was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Like many cancer survivors, however, her story begins not with her diagnosis, but with her DNA.

Wenzel had a family history of Lynch syndrome, an inherited MSH2 gene mutation that significantly increases the lifetime risk of colorectal, uterine, ovarian and other cancers. Lynch syndrome often goes undetected within families until multiple cancer diagnoses occur, making it important to identify the risk as early as possible. Genetic testing is a powerful tool in the detection of Lynch syndrome, allowing those with the genetic mutation to take proactive steps to protect their health and identify cancer in its early stages.

For Wenzel, knowing she had a family history of Lynch syndrome didn’t automatically inspire her to get tested. As many people do, she faced certain fears about being confronted by the reality of her genetic risk. “Learning you carry a mutation that predisposes you to cancer is overwhelming,” said Wenzel. “I wasn’t sure I was ready for that answer.”

In the end, Wenzel made the decision to get tested. Upon discovering that she did indeed carry the MSH2 mutation, Wenzel found that, rather than feeling sentenced, she had been given a roadmap to be proactive, informed and prepared. This information would prove critical in her health journey, ultimately enabling her to catch and treat her cancer early while still fulfilling her goal of having children.

For more than a year before her diagnosis, Wenzel experienced symptoms such as prolonged menstrual cycles, heavy bleeding and debilitating fatigue. Although many doctors dismissed her symptoms as hormone-related, Wenzel understood her genetic risk, continuing to pursue future evaluations until she was eventually diagnosed with uterine cancer.

Faced with a difficult decision, Wenzel decided to postpone having a hysterectomy in order to realize her goal of having children. For almost two years, she underwent fertility treatments, biopsies, imaging and high-dose progesterone therapy. This led to the birth of her two daughters, born in November 2020 and June 2022.

With her family complete, Wenzel ultimately underwent a radical hysterectomy in late 2022, becoming cancer-free and ready to take on a new chapter in life. Her experience has led her to become an advocate of genetic testing and a source of encouragement to women worldwide.

Family of three holding each other. Credit: Courtesy of jscreen.

Today, she is a board-certified health and wellness coach and founder of Really Well with Jackie, where she helps women build sustainable habits to reduce their risk of chronic disease and navigate life transitions. She also serves on the board of Lynch Syndrome Awareness and Education, working to give individuals and healthcare providers the knowledge and resources they need to recognize risk and take action sooner.

“I likely wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t listened to my body and pushed for answers,” said Wenzel. “I encourage everyone, especially those with a family history of cancer, to take a proactive approach to their health. Get tested, understand your risks and follow your doctor’s recommended screenings. But most importantly, focus on the things you can control. All the little intentional lifestyle choices you make, from prioritizing sleep to managing stress, will add up to support your long-term health.”

Making genetic testing more accessible

In light of Uterine Cancer Awareness Month and the inspiring stories of women like Wenzel, jscreen.org is working tirelessly to raise awareness of the lifesaving potential of genetic testing. One of its goals is to make hereditary cancer testing more accessible and convenient for individuals and families.

Through its at-home testing program, individuals can:

● Order a test kit online

● Provide a simple saliva sample in the convenience of their own home

● Receive comprehensive genetic analysis through a clinical laboratory

● Connect with licensed genetic counselors for personalized guidance

By removing barriers such as travel, limited access to specialists and confusion around testing options, jscreen.org is empowering individuals to better understand their cancer risk and make informed decisions about prevention and care.

“Jackie’s story is a powerful reminder that knowledge truly saves lives,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen.org. “When individuals understand their genetic risk, they can take action before a disease progresses. At jscreen.org, our mission is to remove barriers to that knowledge so no one faces a preventable cancer diagnosis unprepared.”

For more information or to order a test kit, visit www.jscreen.org.