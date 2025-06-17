More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Foundation launches emergency-relief campaign for Israeli families displaced by Iran missile strikes

“We watched families lose everything in seconds,” said Shelly and Mike Pitman, founders of La’Aretz Foundation.

La'Aretz Foundation
Iran Missiles, Bat Yam
A view of damage in Bat Yam, in central Israel, caused by a ballistic missile fired from Iran, June 15, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(June 17, 2025 / La’Aretz Foundation)

Iran launched a large-scale missile assault on Israeli cities on June 13. In Bat Yam, a quiet coastal town just south of Tel Aviv, residential buildings were hit directly. At least nine people were killed, including three children, and nearly 200 were injured. More than 2,000 residents were evacuated with no time to gather belongings, no home to return to, and no clear sense of what comes next.

Within 48 hours, La’Aretz Foundation responded by creating an emergency-relief campaign to directly assist those who lost everything in this coastal community.

“We watched families lose everything in seconds,” said Shelly and Mike Pitman, founders of La’Aretz Foundation, in a joint statement. “Jews across the world feel connected to their Israeli brothers and sisters right now, and everyone is looking for ways to make a direct impact. This is about helping people who were sitting down to dinner one moment and running for their lives the next. La’Aretz was built for this.”

La’Aretz Foundation’s goal is to raise $1.35 million to provide 500 displaced families with $2,500 grants for urgent needs like clothing, hygiene products, medications, and shelter. Within two days, the campaign has already raised some $700,000. A generous donor provided a substantial donation to help La’Aretz surpass the 50% mark soon after the campaign began.

The campaign is being coordinated directly with the Bat Yam Municipality, as well as local social workers who are assessing needs in real time on the ground and distributing aid accordingly.

La’Aretz’s support enables direct, immediate support to Israelis in crisis. Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Pitmans have raised more than $7 million for Israelis in need.

Donations can be made at: givebutter.com/BatYam.

About & contact the publisher
La'Aretz Foundation
La’Aretz Foundation strengthens Israel through direct support by focusing on three fundamental areas. In times of need, it provides timely financial aid to families in distress who lack government support, offers scholarships to ensure equal educational opportunities and facilitates the integration of new immigrants to Israel to make them feel at home.
EXPLORE JNS
The parents of Omer Neutra, Ronen and Orna, at a rally calling for the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza, marking 435 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. News
For Omer Neutra’s parents, 9/11 and Oct. 7 are forever linked
“Our job is to tell the true story and remember who were the victims and how just are the war Israel conducted and the war America and Israel are conducting in Iran against the source of the evil.”
September 11, 2026 06:02 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visit the Gvanim School in the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern Israel, on the first day of the school year, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90.
Israel News
In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride
The Israeli president released his New Year’s greeting to Jewish communities around the world in eight languages.
September 11, 2026 01:52 AM
JNS Staff
Herzog Lipstadt
U.S. News
More than 5,000 leaders, public figures sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS. “I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”
Sept. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Izzy Salant
Israeli soldiers conduct searches near al-Auja in the Jordan Valley following a stabbing attack, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: IDF.
World News
Israeli lawyer accused of aiding effort to prosecute IDF reservist in Britain
“Attorney Pomeranz acted knowingly to bring about my arrest, my prosecution, and even my imprisonment ... for reporting for service the day after the Oct. 7 massacre,” soldier A. said.
Sept. 10, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Thanks to Mamdani and Piker, the 9/11 anniversary remains especially relevant
Jonathan S. Tobin
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad