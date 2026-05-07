Hundreds of young people attend ‘Olim Al Madim’ expo ahead of IDF service

The “Olim Al Madim” expo, held in Jerusalem on May 6, brought together more than 400 young men and women between the ages of 17 and 22 who have recently immigrated to Israel on their own or with their families, and who are expected to begin their mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces.

The event was aimed to provide these new immigrants with information, guidance and support ahead of their required service.

It was organized by the Nefesh B’Nefesh-Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel’s “Wings Program,” Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, in cooperation with the IDF’s Meitav Unit.

For many new immigrants, navigating the IDF enlistment process while adapting to a new language, culture and country can be overwhelming. The conference was created to make the process more accessible and help participants feel informed, prepared and supported ahead of their service.

Merav Mandelbaum, chairwoman of the “Wings Program,” said: “The young olim who are here today made aliyah out of a sense of mission and love for the country. Many of them chose to immigrate alone, leaving behind family and friends. Together with our partners, we will continue to provide them with a warm and professional support system, so they know they are not alone and that we are all their family here in Israel.”

As part of the event, the IDF’s Meitav Unit operated a mobile recruitment center on site, allowing participants to submit documents and receive personalized guidance regarding enlistment procedures, placement processes, psychometric and Hebrew proficiency evaluations, service conditions, academic reserve programs, advanced degree tracks and more.

Representatives from participating organizations were also available throughout the day to provide information about benefits, rights, housing assistance and ongoing support services available to these new recruits.