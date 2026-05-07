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The Wire

Hundreds of young people attend ‘Olim Al Madim’ expo ahead of IDF service

The conference was created to help participants feel informed, prepared and supported ahead of time.

May. 7, 2026
Nefesh B'Nefesh, Friends of the IDF
Photo by Sivan Shachor.
The “Olim Al Madim” expo, held in Jerusalem, brought together more than 400 young men and women between the ages of 17 and 22 who have recently immigrated to Israel and are expected to begin their mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces, May 6, 2026. Photo by Sivan Shachor.
( May 7, 2026 / Nefesh B’Nefesh-Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program )

The “Olim Al Madim” expo, held in Jerusalem on May 6, brought together more than 400 young men and women between the ages of 17 and 22 who have recently immigrated to Israel on their own or with their families, and who are expected to begin their mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces.

The event was aimed to provide these new immigrants with information, guidance and support ahead of their required service.

It was organized by the Nefesh B’Nefesh-Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel’s “Wings Program,” Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, in cooperation with the IDF’s Meitav Unit.

For many new immigrants, navigating the IDF enlistment process while adapting to a new language, culture and country can be overwhelming. The conference was created to make the process more accessible and help participants feel informed, prepared and supported ahead of their service.

Merav Mandelbaum, chairwoman of the “Wings Program,” said: “The young olim who are here today made aliyah out of a sense of mission and love for the country. Many of them chose to immigrate alone, leaving behind family and friends. Together with our partners, we will continue to provide them with a warm and professional support system, so they know they are not alone and that we are all their family here in Israel.”

As part of the event, the IDF’s Meitav Unit operated a mobile recruitment center on site, allowing participants to submit documents and receive personalized guidance regarding enlistment procedures, placement processes, psychometric and Hebrew proficiency evaluations, service conditions, academic reserve programs, advanced degree tracks and more.

Representatives from participating organizations were also available throughout the day to provide information about benefits, rights, housing assistance and ongoing support services available to these new recruits.

Nefesh B'Nefesh
About & contact the publisher
Nefesh B'Nefesh Nefesh B'Nefesh
Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh is dedicated to addressing the evolving national needs of the State of Israel through four key pillars: Aliyah, National Service, National Development, and Zionist Education. Each of these pillars is strengthened by expanded services designed to benefit the broader community.  In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s comprehensive support and social services have successfully empowered over 95,000 North American Olim to integrate into Israeli society, achieving an impressive 90% retention rate. This ensures their long-term commitment to building meaningful lives in Israel and contributing to the nation’s growth. <a href="http://www.nbn.org.il">www.nbn.org.il</a>
Friends of the IDF
About & contact the publisher
Friends of the IDF Friends of the IDF
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors under the leadership of the late John Klein to provide for the education and well-being of the men and women who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as the families of fallen soldiers. Headquartered in New York City, FIDF is a 501c(3) not-for-profit corporation that operates 15 regional offices in the United States and Panama. The strength of the IDF, which has been guarding the State of Israel since it declared independence in 1948, derives from the selfless determination and great capabilities of the young men and women who form it. <strong><em>See: <a href="https://www.fidf.org/">fidf.org</a>.</em></strong>
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