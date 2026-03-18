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Friends of the IDF (FIDF) logo

Friends of the IDF

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors under the leadership of the late John Klein to provide for the education and well-being of the men and women who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as the families of fallen soldiers. Headquartered in New York City, FIDF is a 501c(3) not-for-profit corporation that operates 15 regional offices in the United States and Panama. The strength of the IDF, which has been guarding the State of Israel since it declared independence in 1948, derives from the selfless determination and great capabilities of the young men and women who form it. See: fidf.org.
FIDF New York Tristate Real Estate Affinity Group Inaugurate Reim Sportsplex
The Wire
IDF Re’im base sports center reopens after $7 million-plus restoration
The Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2020, left many of the base’s operational, social, welfare and religious centers unusable.
Feb. 27, 2026
Andy and Ruthie Weiser With Grandson, Staff Sgt. Roey Weiser
The Wire
‘We felt seen’: How FIDF helps grandparents of fallen IDF soldiers heal
“There, we were a family,” said Ruthie Weiser. “No explanations were needed. Everyone understood. It felt like one long embrace.”
Sep. 30, 2025
NBN FIDF driver's license
The Wire
Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF host driver’s license conversion day
The event, co-hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Transportation and the IDF, streamlined the license conversion for lone soldiers and national service volunteers.
Dec. 24, 2024
FIDF Connecticut Dinner
The Wire
FIDF solidarity dinner in Connecticut draws 900 supporters of Israel and its soldiers
Speakers included Andrey Kozlov, a Hamas hostage who was freed in June after eight months of captivity, and Sgt. A, a soldier from Stamford, Conn., serving in the IDF’s Foreign Relations Unit.
Nov. 12, 2024
Lone Soldiers
The Wire
Fast lane for lone soldiers first driver’s license conversion day
Nefesh B’Nefesh and FIDF host event where a 1,000 lone soldiers and national service volunteers got expedited conversion of their foreign driver’s licenses in one day.
May. 13, 2024
Rose Lubin. Credit: Friends of the IDF.
The Wire
Friends of the IDF mourns the loss of lone soldier Rose Lubin
At an event earlier this year, she shared her unit’s motto: “Generations dreamed of arriving in Jerusalem, and we have the honor of protecting her.”
Nov. 8, 2023
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant speaks at an event in Chicago to raise funds for Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), on Aug. 27, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Robinson.
The Wire
Gallant speaks at Chicago event in support of college scholarships for IDF combat vets
The Israeli Minister of Defense also addressed the war in terror.
Aug. 29, 2023