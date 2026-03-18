Friends of the IDF

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors under the leadership of the late John Klein to provide for the education and well-being of the men and women who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as the families of fallen soldiers. Headquartered in New York City, FIDF is a 501c(3) not-for-profit corporation that operates 15 regional offices in the United States and Panama. The strength of the IDF, which has been guarding the State of Israel since it declared independence in 1948, derives from the selfless determination and great capabilities of the young men and women who form it.