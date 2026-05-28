In Lithuania, World ORT marks its first gathering as a unified organization

World ORT held its annual meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, convening senior professionals and key lay leaders from across its global network. The May 3-7 gathering marked the organization’s first major convening as a unified global entity following the March 2026 merger of World ORT and ORT America, and formally recognized a leadership transition.

Michael Perlmuter, chair of ORT America, and Robert Grey, chair of World ORT, concluded their tenures. Jon Levine was recognized as board chair of a unified World ORT.

The transition reflects years of deliberate planning and a shared commitment to positioning the organization for its next chapter.

Jon Levine, board chair of the newly merged World ORT, addresses attendees of its annual meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, in May 2026. Credit: Courtesy. Stacy Fx photography;Stacy Fx

Perlmuter and Grey played defining roles in shaping ORT’s modern evolution, guiding the organization through periods of growth and complexity and, ultimately, toward unification.

Their leadership laid the groundwork for a more aligned global organization and ensured continuity during a critical period of change.

“Michael and Bob provided steady, principled leadership at a pivotal time for our organization,” said Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO of World ORT. “Their governance helped make the merger of World ORT and ORT America both possible and successful. Because of their work, we are well-positioned for what comes next.”

Levine will focus on governance, strategic alignment and long-term stewardship as World ORT begins its first chapter as a unified global organization, advancing its mission worldwide.