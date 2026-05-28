One arrested after suspected Islamist stabbing near Zurich

Swiss police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing of three people at a train station near Zurich, the local police said. Swiss media reported that the suspect was heard shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “Allah is the greatest.”

“Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police. The perpetrator is a 31-year-old Swiss man. The three injured individuals are Swiss citizens aged 28, 43, and 52. All three were taken to the hospital. The motive is under investigation,” said the Zurich Canton Police.

The three victims, Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52, were hospitalized due to the attack, police added.

An eyewitness working in an office building nearby told the Blick newspaper that he heard a man yell “Allahu Akbar” at around 08:30 a.m. local time before attacking people with a knife. Blick posted a video of the incident showing a large man with long, dark hair running past a group of schoolchildren while shouting what sounds like “Allahu Akbar.”