US students reveal path to Israeli med school and STEM education

The JLIC College in Israel program will host a virtual panel of American students currently pursuing scientific degrees in Israel in an exclusive virtual event on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

“We’ve seen a remarkable surge in interest from students and parents seeking information about pursuing scientific degrees in Israel,” says Shiffy Friedman, coordinator of the JLIC College in Israel program. “Our community is particularly drawn to the unique combination of high-caliber STEM education and the opportunity to live and study in Israel. This panel addresses that growing demand by connecting prospective students directly with peers who have successfully made this transition.”

The panel will feature four accomplished students representing diverse scientific fields and institutions:





Sawyer Mildwurf, a pre-med student at Ariel University and former Israel Defense Forces’s COGAT unit member

Yehoshua Kanarek, a medical student at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s Medical School for International Health

Fraydy Meltzer, a third-year mechanical engineering student at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

Esther Wildman, a nursing student at Jerusalem College of Technology-Tal Campus for Women with experience at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center

These English-speaking students bring first-hand experience navigating the transition from American high schools to prestigious Israeli universities. Their collective insights offer a comprehensive view of the opportunities and pathways available for international students pursuing scientific careers in Israel.

This interactive session will provide prospective students and their parents with valuable insights into:





The academic experience in Israeli science and pre-med programs

Campus life and cultural adjustment

The application process and requirements

The virtual panel is designed for high school students considering scientific studies in Israel and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during registration and participate in a live Q&A session.

Interested participants can register and submit questions in advance. For more information, contact Shiffy Friedman at shifraf@ou.org.