Pop-up exhibit in Miami features Israeli works by classic and contemporary artists

An exhibition in Miami titled HOME | LAND, curated by Michelle Azout, features works from 40-plus classic and contemporary Israeli artists.

More than 120 pieces in a mix of media, including paintings, sculptures, prints, textiles, digital art and photography, are being shown, providing a multifaceted view of the landscape of the Jewish state.

Michelle Azout, the founder and curator of the HOME | LAND art exhibit. Photo by Carlos Aristizabal.

“This exhibition reflects art’s powerful role in expressing values rooted in history but ever-evolving with contemporary voices,” explained Azout. “It fosters a greater appreciation of Israel’s cultural richness and the connection between its people and their land.”

Works on display are by Miriam Cabessa, winner of the Israeli Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award; collaborative pieces by Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid, who are known for their distinctive street art; and rising stars of the Israeli art scene Hagai Farago, Iris Cintra and Ronen Tanchum. Young influencer photographer Alex Farfuri is showing his digital art for the first time outside of Israel.

These contemporary pieces are complemented by more familiar names like Menashe Kadishman, Liliane Klapisch and Rudi Weissenstein. These artists have played pivotal roles in shaping Israel’s artistic identity over the decades.

The traveling pop-up show will appear on Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eyal Shani’s new restaurant, Malka, in West Palm Beach, Fla. It is being hosted by Tablet magazine.

The artworks are also sold online at: www.homelandartshow.com/art.

HOME | LAND art exhibit. Photo by Zina Perlman.

HOME | LAND art exhibit. Photo by David Moreno.

HOME | LAND art exhibit. Photo by David Moreno.

HOME | LAND art exhibit. Photo by David Moreno.

ABOUT MICHELLE AZOUT:

Michelle Azout is a Miami-based art advisor and curator with 20 years of experience working in leading art museums and galleries across the country. In 2024, she founded, directed and curated the HOME | LAND exhibit to showcase and promote the work of Israeli artists.

Before launching the Art Advisory, Azout was on staff at some of the country’s most prestigious art museums, including Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center in Palo Alto, Calif.; and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. She also held roles at the Drawing Center (New York) and the Museum of Contemporary Art (North Miami, Fla.).

Azout studied art history at the University of Miami; graduate studies at the City College of New York; and coursework at the Sotheby’s Institute of Art. She serves on the Young Collector’s Board at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, where she lives with her husband and three young children.

Reach her at 305-978-4965; hello@michelleazout.com; www.michelleazout.com; www.homelandartshow.com; Instagram: @michelleazoutartadvisory