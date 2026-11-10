From darkness to light: The Jewish Agency and ASHER launch #ShineTheLight for Kristallnacht

The Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Society for Holocaust Education & Remembrance (ASHER) have launched #ShineTheLight, a joint initiative inviting Jewish communities and individuals to commemorate the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht on Nov. 9 through a collective act of remembrance.

The campaign encourages Jewish federations, community centers, synagogues, schools, organizations, families and individuals to turn on a light in their homes or communal spaces, share personal reflections and stories of remembrance and post photos or messages on social media using the hashtag #ShineTheLight. On the night of Nov. 9, posts using the hashtag will fill a live #ShineTheLight social wall, bringing together images and messages from participants around the world in one shared display of remembrance. The social wall can be viewed at https://asherusa.org/shinethelight/.

Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazi-organized attacks devastated Jewish communities across Germany and its annexed territories. More than 1,400 synagogues were destroyed, thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized and approximately 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. The pogrom marked a major escalation in the Nazi persecution of European Jews.

Through #ShineTheLight, the Jewish Agency and ASHER seek to transform remembrance into a visible expression of Jewish solidarity and shared responsibility, while highlighting the importance of preserving the lessons of the Holocaust for future generations.

As part of the initiative, the Jewish Agency will leverage its network of shluchim (Israeli emissaries) serving Jewish communities around the world to promote participation in #ShineTheLight. Through their relationships with Jewish federations, schools, synagogues and community organizations, the shluchim will help raise awareness of the campaign and encourage individuals and communities to take part in the Nov. 9 commemoration.

Shine the Light campaign. Credit: Courtesy of The Jewish Agency for Israel.

“Kristallnacht reminds us of the devastating consequences of antisemitism and the responsibility we share to ensure that the lessons of history are never forgotten,” said reserve Maj. Gen. Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel. “At a time when Jewish communities around the world continue to confront antisemitism, we must stand together with pride, unity and resolve. Through #ShineTheLight, we are inviting Jews everywhere to turn remembrance into action and demonstrate that our shared history, identity and commitment to one another remain stronger than any darkness. Together, we honor the past by strengthening the Jewish future.”

To support participation, the campaign offers downloadable educational and promotional resources, including posters, window signs, story prompts, social media materials and guidance for community activities. Organizations are encouraged to incorporate the initiative into their own commemorative programming, while individuals and families can participate from their homes.

For campaign resources, visit: https://asherusa.org/shinethelight-toolkit/

The initiative builds on an existing partnership between the Jewish Agency and ASHER to strengthen Holocaust education and combat antisemitism. Through their joint Gatekeepers initiative, the organizations work with Jewish communities and educational institutions across the United States to promote Holocaust awareness and education, drawing on the Jewish Agency’s network of emissaries and community partnerships.

“At ASHER, our mission is to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive so its lessons can guide us today. In 1938, Jewish homes and synagogues were left in darkness. Eighty-eight years later, #ShineTheLight raises awareness. Every light says we remember, we stand together and we will meet antisemitism with courage, not silence,” said Caroline Massel, ASHER board member and education committee chair.

For more information and campaign materials, visit: https://asherusa.org/shinethelight/