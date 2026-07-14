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The Wire

100 teens choose Israel this summer on Tzofim’s ‘Chetz V’Keshet’ program

“Sending both my children has been such a significant and meaningful decision,” said Orly Zevulun from Tarzana, Calif.

Tzofim North America
Participants in Tzofim of North America's 2006 summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim of North America.
Participants in Tzofim of North America’s 2006 summer program in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Tzofim of North America.
(July 14, 2026 / Tzofim North America)

Despite ongoing challenges, Tzofim North America’s flagship summer program, Chetz V’Keshet, is underway with 100 Jewish teens from communities across the United States participating in a four-week journey through Israel.

Chetz V’Keshet brings together teens in grades nine through 12 for an immersive experience across Israel, from the Golan Heights to Eilat. For more than four decades, the program has combined travel, volunteering and educational experiences, allowing participants to explore Israel’s history, culture and diverse communities while building friendships with peers from North America and Israel.

Running a program of this scale in Israel this summer reflects the commitment of the teens, the trust of their families and Tzofim North America’s continued investment in meaningful Israel experiences.

The delegation includes participants from Tzofim chapters and Jewish communities across the United States and Israel. For some, this is their first extended experience in Israel; for others, it is an opportunity to deepen an existing connection. Together, they are sharing an experience that will shape how they understand Israel, Jewish identity and peoplehood.

“Chetz V’Keshet gives our participants the opportunity to experience Israel in a way that simply can’t be replicated in a classroom,” said Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America. “They return home with a stronger sense of who they are, a deeper connection to Israel, and friendships that often last a lifetime. We are incredibly proud of our participants and grateful to the families who placed their trust in us.”

“Sending both my children has been such a significant and meaningful decision,” said Orly Zevulun from Tarzana, Calif.

“Given the ongoing security situation, I was hesitant at first about sending them,” she said. “But it’s been undoubtedly worth it to see them get the full Israeli experience: growing in confidence and independence; learning and thriving. There really is no other program like it.”

Tzofim North America
About & contact the publisher
Tzofim North America Tzofim North America
Tzofim North America has roots that go back as far as the 1960s. The organization fosters a deep Zionist connection to Israel through its teen-led, Hebrew-speaking youth movement, as well as its immersive experiences and long-term opportunities to explore life in Israel.

Each week, Tzofim North America serves more than 5,200 youth in its 29 Tzabar chapters, representing diverse communities led by volunteers. Through its Garin Tzabar program, Tzofim North America supports hundreds of young adults each year who choose to make aliyah and serve as lone soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.

Tzofim North America also operates immersive summer programs, including "Chetz V’Keshet" and "Tzababa" teen trips to Israel, the Delegation to Poland, as well as U.S.-based programs, including Camp Machane B’Yachad, a teen delegation to Jewish summer camps and the renowned Friendship Caravan tour.
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