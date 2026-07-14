100 teens choose Israel this summer on Tzofim’s ‘Chetz V’Keshet’ program

Despite ongoing challenges, Tzofim North America’s flagship summer program, Chetz V’Keshet, is underway with 100 Jewish teens from communities across the United States participating in a four-week journey through Israel.

Chetz V’Keshet brings together teens in grades nine through 12 for an immersive experience across Israel, from the Golan Heights to Eilat. For more than four decades, the program has combined travel, volunteering and educational experiences, allowing participants to explore Israel’s history, culture and diverse communities while building friendships with peers from North America and Israel.

Running a program of this scale in Israel this summer reflects the commitment of the teens, the trust of their families and Tzofim North America’s continued investment in meaningful Israel experiences.

The delegation includes participants from Tzofim chapters and Jewish communities across the United States and Israel. For some, this is their first extended experience in Israel; for others, it is an opportunity to deepen an existing connection. Together, they are sharing an experience that will shape how they understand Israel, Jewish identity and peoplehood.

“Chetz V’Keshet gives our participants the opportunity to experience Israel in a way that simply can’t be replicated in a classroom,” said Yaniv Biran, CEO of Tzofim North America. “They return home with a stronger sense of who they are, a deeper connection to Israel, and friendships that often last a lifetime. We are incredibly proud of our participants and grateful to the families who placed their trust in us.”

“Sending both my children has been such a significant and meaningful decision,” said Orly Zevulun from Tarzana, Calif.

“Given the ongoing security situation, I was hesitant at first about sending them,” she said. “But it’s been undoubtedly worth it to see them get the full Israeli experience: growing in confidence and independence; learning and thriving. There really is no other program like it.”