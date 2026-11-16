The University of Haifa has established Israel’s first national center dedicated to suicide care training, supported by an $8.8 million, five-year grant from Overlake Fund. The pioneering initiative aims to transform suicide prevention and care across Israel, equipping thousands of professionals with the skills and resources to support people in crisis, establishing national standards of care and helping build a stronger, more coordinated mental-health response at a time of unprecedented need.

The National Training Center for Suicide Care comes amid growing concerns about the long-term psychological impact of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war. Research conducted by University of Haifa professor Yossi Levi-Belz and colleagues at Columbia University found that probable post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among Israeli adults nearly doubled in the month following the attacks, rising from 16.2% to 29.8%. Rates of probable depression increased from 31.3% to 44.8%, while probable anxiety rose from 24.9% to 42.7%.

Although Israel’s suicide rate has not increased, subsequent research has identified rising suicidal thoughts among certain high-risk populations, particularly reserve-duty combatants, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen the country’s suicide prevention and treatment infrastructure.

Over its first five years, the center aims to train approximately 4,500 mental-health professionals and frontline personnel, while reaching an additional 12,000 community members through programs designed to help identify individuals at risk and connect them with appropriate care.

“Israel is facing a profound mental health challenge, and the years ahead will be critical,” said professor Yossi Levi-Belz, Founding Academic Director of the National Training Center for Suicide Care and Head of the University of Haifa’s Lior Tsfaty Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies. “We have an opportunity and a responsibility to fundamentally transform how suicide care is understood, taught, and delivered across the country. By equipping professionals with the right skills, establishing consistent standards, and strengthening coordination across our healthcare system, we can ensure that more people receive the support they need at their most vulnerable moments and ultimately help save lives.”

At the heart of the center will be an advanced simulation facility incorporating artificial intelligence, virtual reality and realistic clinical scenarios. Using AI-powered simulators developed and tested by University of Haifa researchers, mental-health professionals will be able to practice conversations with simulated patients experiencing suicidal crises, receiving immediate feedback to strengthen their assessment and intervention skills.

The technology will be complemented by virtual-reality scenarios and sessions involving professional actors portraying patients, while a cloud-based platform will extend training opportunities to professionals across Israel. The approach builds on University of Haifa research, including a 2025 study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry that found significant improvements in mental-health professionals’ confidence in assessing suicide risk after training with an AI-powered simulator.

Beyond its technological innovations, the center will work to address longstanding gaps in Israel’s mental-health system, including shortages of specially trained professionals, inconsistent clinical practices, and inadequate coordination between healthcare and community services.

“We are deeply grateful to Overlake Fund for its partnership in establishing the National Training Center for Suicide Care,” said University of Haifa president Gur Alroey. “This gift reflects a shared commitment to one of the most urgent challenges facing Israeli society, and it marks the growing role of the University of Haifa in shaping Israel’s future. Together, we are building the professional expertise needed to strengthen suicide prevention and improve care for people at risk nationwide.”

The center’s programs will target psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and other frontline professionals, with an initial focus on northern and southern Israel. The center will also collaborate with national institutions, including the Ministry of Health’s Suicide Prevention Unit, the Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Division, the IDF Mental Health Department and Israel’s national health funds.

Community-based training will further equip teachers, youth leaders and other individuals who frequently encounter people in distress with the skills to recognize warning signs and connect those at risk with appropriate support.

Building on the University of Haifa’s established expertise in suicide prevention and mental health research, the center will develop approximately 80 training programs and partnerships with 15 major organizations over its first five years. Its activities will be introduced in phases, with the broader goal of establishing a coordinated national framework for suicide care that strengthens professional training, improves access to specialized support and helps save lives.