The United States and Israel were among 10 countries to sign an economic security declaration on Sunday.

The San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity “sets out the participants’ common understanding of the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure that underpin super intelligence supply chains, and declares that safeguarding them is a shared endeavor,” according to the U.S. State Department, which used the Trump administration term for what many call “artificial intelligence.”

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates were among the signatories.

“It also resolves to establish working groups to carry common purpose into common practice, with five proposed groups covering pro-innovation policy frameworks, SI adoption in key sectors, supply chain cooperation across the SI stack, safe harbors and supply chain security hubs and SI security and resilience,” the State Department said .

The department stated that “by agreeing on what must be protected and committing to protect it together, participants are laying the secure foundations on which partner nations can innovate, invest and grow.”