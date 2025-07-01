More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Cartoonists held in Turkey for depicting Mohammed and ‘Musa’

The satirical magazine LeMan claimed it showed a random Muslim killed by Israel, and not the prophet that Islamic tradition bans depicting.

Canaan Lidor
A caricature printed in the LeMan Turkish magazine on June 26, 2025 shows two bearded, winged men shaking hands and introducing one another as Musa and Mohammed. Photo credit: LeMan.
A caricature printed in the LeMan Turkish magazine on June 26, 2025 shows two bearded, winged men shaking hands and introducing one another as Musa and Mohammed. Photo credit: LeMan.
(July 1, 2025 / JNS)

Police in Turkey detained four cartoonists on Monday in connection with the publication of a caricature they interpreted as depicting Moses and Mohammed fraternizing in heaven as Jews and Muslims fight below them.

The detention of the cartoonists, who are affiliated with the LeMan satirical magazine, followed the gathering of angry protesters outside the publication’s headquarters, CNN reported.

Indignation over the depiction of Mohammed, which in forbidden according to prevalent interpretations of Islam, had brewed online in recent days, leading to the protests and the cartoonists’ arrests, Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkey expert at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, told JNS.

The arrests are an unusual escalation in the level of intervention by authorities on matters that upset religious Muslim sensibilities, he said.

The crackdown “came from bottom up. Social media triggered the street. So people came there, began to protest and since today’s Turkish government is marketing itself as very sensitive towards religious affairs, obviously they had to do something, as well as to preserve public order,” he said.

The decision to publish the caricature was also unusual, Cohen Yanarocak said, as “cartoonists and other visual artists in Turkey generally know not to cross the invisible line” of depicting the Muslim prophet.

LeMan, a weekly political satire magazine, claimed the person titled Mohammed was not meant to represent the prophet but a generic Muslim man bearing his name who had been killed by Israel.

“This cartoon is not a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed, Peace Be Upon Him. In the work, the name Mohammed is fictionalized as belonging to a Muslim person killed in Israel’s bombardments. There are more than 200 million people named Mohammed in the Islamic world. The work does not refer to the Prophet Mohammed in any way,” the magazine said in a statement.

The cartoon shows a bearded man wearing a top hat resembling that of Haredi Jews saying “I’m Musa” as he shakes hands with another bearded man wearing a taqiyah—a Muslim headcover—who replies: “I’m Mohammed.” Both have wings and are depicted as hovering over burning buildings and rockets.

Musa is Moses’s name in Arabic.

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkey’s interior minister, called the cartoon a provocation and said those “who dare to do this will be held accountable before the law.” The cartoon was not protected by freedom of expression or freedom of speech, said Yerlikaya.

The country’s Justice Ministry announced an investigation had been launched into the incident under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code for the crime of “publicly insulting religious values.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a conservative who runs the Justice and Development Party, or AK, which is widely regarded as Islamist and has led a broad crackdown on independent media and dissidents while promoting laws that correspond with the Muslim faith, including a ban on abortions and taxes on alcohol.

Middle East Religion
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, and Nefesh B'Nefesh founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart welcome Atara and Jeffrey Douglas (in white shirts) and their children, Emilia, 6, Nathaniel, 10, and Hallie, 9, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Yonit Schiller/Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Israel News
‘We’re leading, not leaving’: Family of 100,000th immigrant makes aliyah
Nefesh B’Nefesh marks 100,000 “olim” from North America since 2002 with the Douglas family, who moved to Jerusalem from New York.
August 10, 2026 06:02 AM
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David