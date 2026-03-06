More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Danon brings Iranian attack drone parts to UN, urges patience amid attacks on regime

“Iran has struck more Arab countries than Israel has in its entire existence,” the Israeli ambassador to the global body said.

Mar. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

Danon brings Iranian attack drone parts to UN, urges patience amid attacks on regime

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Danon
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, show reporters parts of an Iranian attack drone at U.N. headquarters in New York City, March 5, 2026. Credit: Manuel Elías/United Nations.

Israeli diplomats and officials have often brought poster boards as props to the United Nations, including images of the attacks on Oct. 7 and a bomb illustration to show Iranian enrichment. Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the global body, brought an actual engine and wing from an Iranian Shahed-136 attack drone to a press conference on Thursday.

“Let me make it clear. This is what we are facing,” he said, as he removed a white drape from a mechanical object with wires and a black drape from atop a drone wing.

“This is the engine and the wing of an Iranian Shahed-136 attack drone acquired by the watchdog United Against Nuclear Iran,” he told reporters. “Not a prop. Not a toy. A weapon.”

“Look at the wing,” he added. “Built to travel thousands of miles across borders. It can reach cities in Israel, in Europe and in a few months, even the U.S., carrying more than 100 pounds of explosives. Now imagine it aimed at your house, at your living room, at your child’s bedroom.”

“This is the terror that we are facing,” he said.

Speaking outside the U.N. Security Council chamber, the Israeli envoy added that “Iran has struck more Arab countries than Israel has in its entire existence.”

He named eight countries. “This is a regime going down and trying to set the entire region on fire as it falls,” Danon said.

Touting the successes of the U.S.-Israeli military operation so far, the envoy warned that “this effort is far from over.”

“I think diplomacy will come into action. Not yet,” he said. “We have to dismantle the machine of terror that they built for so many years. It will not last forever. It will not be months. It will be weeks or days, but we need to continue.”

As the Islamic Republic attacks more countries and draws them into the conflict directly or indirectly, Danon denounced his counterpart from Tehran for attempting to convince reporters that the Iranian regime is only targeting military assets.

“That is not just inaccurate. It is a deliberate lie,” he said, noting that Iran has hit airports, hotels and other civilian sites across the region.

“That is indiscriminate aggression,” he said.

Danon praised the Lebanese government for “very strong, bold statements” against the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group that still controls points of the southern part of the country and which joined its patron earlier this week in the fight against Israel by firing off rockets to the south.

“But they have to take action against Hezbollah,” Danon said of the Lebanese government.

“I think our message is very clear,” he said. “We will find the operatives of Hezbollah and the Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon, and we will eliminate them.”

Iran United Nations Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
New York City Police Department Car, NYPD
U.S. News
US postal worker arrested for shoving 4–year–old to the ground in Monsey
“I have viewed the video depicting an incident involving a physical attack on a small child,” Police Sup. Michael Specht posted on X. “The content of this video is very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips