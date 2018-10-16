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Israeli ambassador rebukes UN Security Council for meddling in Jewish state’s affairs

The world body is hypocritical for condemning the evacuation of an illegal Bedouin village while supporting the eviction of Jewish settlers and settlements, declares Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

Oct. 16, 2018
Khan al-Ahmar
Israeli police scuffle with Palestinian demonstrators in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, on July 4, 2018. Photo by Flash90.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon rebuked the U.N. Security Council on Monday ‎for meddling in Israel’s ‎internal affairs and accused it of hypocrisy for opposing the eviction of an illegally ‎built Bedouin village in the West Bank while supporting the eviction ‎of Jewish settlers and settlements. ‎

The rebuke was included in a letter addressed to Security Council members ‎ahead of their weekly session on the Middle East.‎

In a first, Thursday’s session will feature Hagai El-Ad, the ‎director of controversial left-wing human-rights ‎organization B’Tselem, who has been ‎invited to address the U.N.’s top body. ‎

An official with the Israeli mission to the United Nations ‎said the meeting was likely to focus on the pending ‎eviction of Khan al-Ahmar, an illegal encampment six miles east ‎of Jerusalem with about 180 ‎Bedouin residents. ‎

Israel has offered to resettle the residents in a ‎village seven miles away, but the United Nations, ‎European Union and others have denounced the plan, ‎saying that razing the village may even amount to a ‎war crime.‎

In his letter, Danon ‎stressed that the issue of Khan al-Ahmar’s eviction ‎had been thoroughly examined by the Israeli ‎judiciary, and the High Court of Justice had ruled that it ‎could go ahead.‎ ‎“The State of Israel did not ignore the complexities ‎of the situation or the residents’ hardship and has ‎offered them alternative housing on legal land, with ‎proper infrastructure that can provide them with ‎worthy living conditions, the likes of which do not ‎exist in Khan al-Ahmar,” wrote Danon. “Despite this, and with the ‎support of the European Union and the Palestinian ‎Authority, the residents refuse to move. ‎

‎“The intervention of these entities has only ‎exacerbated the situation,” he continued. “We see their actions as ‎an attempt to politicize a legal issued on which the ‎highest Israeli court ruled, and as a blatant ‎interference in Israel’s internal affairs.”

Danon ‎stated that the Security Council ‎had double standards on the ‎eviction of Palestinians versus the eviction of ‎Jews, saying that “Israel’s High Court ‎has ruled, many times, that illegally built Jewish ‎settlements must also be evicted,” without any U.N. Security Council condemnation.

Danon denounced the Security Council last week for ‎inviting El-Ad to address it, calling the move ‎‎“shameful.”‎ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke up, decrying the position of B’Tselem on the matter.

Danon said it was not just a “disgrace for the ‎organization, but also the crossing of red lines by ‎foreign countries with an anti-Israel agenda, which ‎finance and invite him to provide ‘evidence’ against ‎us.”

He added that the Israeli mission to the United Nations ‎would “refute and expose not only the lies and ‎incitement propagated by the Palestinians, but also ‎those spread by B’Tselem and Hagai El-Ad. We will ‎continue to defend the State of Israel—and the ‎truth.”

United Nations
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