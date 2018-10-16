Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon rebuked the U.N. Security Council on Monday ‎for meddling in Israel’s ‎internal affairs and accused it of hypocrisy for opposing the eviction of an illegally ‎built Bedouin village in the West Bank while supporting the eviction ‎of Jewish settlers and settlements. ‎

The rebuke was included in a letter addressed to Security Council members ‎ahead of their weekly session on the Middle East.‎

In a first, Thursday’s session will feature Hagai El-Ad, the ‎director of controversial left-wing human-rights ‎organization B’Tselem, who has been ‎invited to address the U.N.’s top body. ‎

An official with the Israeli mission to the United Nations ‎said the meeting was likely to focus on the pending ‎eviction of Khan al-Ahmar, an illegal encampment six miles east ‎of Jerusalem with about 180 ‎Bedouin residents. ‎

Israel has offered to resettle the residents in a ‎village seven miles away, but the United Nations, ‎European Union and others have denounced the plan, ‎saying that razing the village may even amount to a ‎war crime.‎

In his letter, Danon ‎stressed that the issue of Khan al-Ahmar’s eviction ‎had been thoroughly examined by the Israeli ‎judiciary, and the High Court of Justice had ruled that it ‎could go ahead.‎ ‎“The State of Israel did not ignore the complexities ‎of the situation or the residents’ hardship and has ‎offered them alternative housing on legal land, with ‎proper infrastructure that can provide them with ‎worthy living conditions, the likes of which do not ‎exist in Khan al-Ahmar,” wrote Danon. “Despite this, and with the ‎support of the European Union and the Palestinian ‎Authority, the residents refuse to move. ‎

‎“The intervention of these entities has only ‎exacerbated the situation,” he continued. “We see their actions as ‎an attempt to politicize a legal issued on which the ‎highest Israeli court ruled, and as a blatant ‎interference in Israel’s internal affairs.”

Danon ‎stated that the Security Council ‎had double standards on the ‎eviction of Palestinians versus the eviction of ‎Jews, saying that “Israel’s High Court ‎has ruled, many times, that illegally built Jewish ‎settlements must also be evicted,” without any U.N. Security Council condemnation.

Danon denounced the Security Council last week for ‎inviting El-Ad to address it, calling the move ‎‎“shameful.”‎ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke up, decrying the position of B’Tselem on the matter.

Danon said it was not just a “disgrace for the ‎organization, but also the crossing of red lines by ‎foreign countries with an anti-Israel agenda, which ‎finance and invite him to provide ‘evidence’ against ‎us.”

He added that the Israeli mission to the United Nations ‎would “refute and expose not only the lies and ‎incitement propagated by the Palestinians, but also ‎those spread by B’Tselem and Hagai El-Ad. We will ‎continue to defend the State of Israel—and the ‎truth.”