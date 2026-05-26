IDF strikes 100-plus Hezbollah sites in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces overnight on Monday struck more than 100 Hezbollah sites and terrorist operatives in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley and across the country’s south.

In several strikes in the Beqaa Valley, the IDF targeted Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites, including a weapons storage facility, the military stated on Tuesday.

One operation in the Beqaa Valley town of Machghara consisted of several strikes carried out within seconds. The aerial assault was said to have eliminated several terrorists.

Across Southern Lebanon, the IDF attacked more than 90 arms caches, command centers, observation posts and other sites used by Hezbollah “to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians,” it stated.

בבקאע וברחבי דרום לבנון: צה"ל תקף לאורך הלילה יותר מ-100 תשתיות טרור ומחבלים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה



לאורך הלילה, צה"ל תקף יותר מ-100 תשתיות טרור ומחבלים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בבקאע וברחבי דרום לבנון.



במספר תקיפות בבקאע, הותקפו תשתיות טרור ומחסן אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור… pic.twitter.com/l5xjKhE4Dx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 26, 2026

A senior U.S. official on Monday blamed Hezbollah for the necessity of Israeli action in Southern Lebanon, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’d given the military authorization to deal the Iranian-backed terror group “a crushing blow.”

Hezbollah “has ignored repeated requests to stop firing at Israel,” the official said, adding that the Jewish state “will never be expected to passively absorb attacks on its forces and civilians.”

Iranian-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on northern Israeli communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the April 16 ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, which was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”