More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog, Carney discuss regional developments, antisemitism

The two leaders were said to have agreed that the Iranian regime poses a regional and global threat.

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed regional conflicts and rising antisemitism during a phone call on Monday, according to statements released by both governments.

Herzog during the call reiterated that Jerusalem was combating terrorism “in accordance with international law and in coordination with regional and international partners,” according to a readout from Jerusalem published on Tuesday.

The head of state “expressed his condemnation of the pro-Hamas flotilla, which directly aimed to undermine U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 and its next phase, including the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a new government in Gaza,” his office said.

Twelve Canadians were on board the Global Sumud (“Steadfastness”) Flotilla bound for Gaza that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters last week.

The two leaders were said to have agreed that the Iranian regime poses a regional and global threat and must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Herzog stressed that while the Jewish state remains “committed to talks that lead to a future of peace with Lebanon, it cannot accept the repeated attacks on Israel by Hezbollah, Iran’s terror proxy in Lebanon, and will continue to defend itself from this threat.”

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

During the call, Herzog also expressed deep concerns over rising antisemitic violence in Canada, including repeated attacks on synagogues, schools and Jewish-owned businesses.

The president urged Carney and his government to address “growing fear and sense of abandonment” within Canada’s Jewish community. He called on Ottawa to draw lessons from recent incidents of antisemitic violence across the world and to work closely with Jewish communities to combat Jew-hatred “before it’s too late.”

The two leaders discussed the “current challenges” facing bilateral ties, “and the importance of increasing engagement, including in the fields of trade, technology and climate change, to reinvigorate longstanding relations,” the readout added.

According to Carney’s office, the Canadian leader “reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians, including Canadian citizens, aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation.”

During the conversation, Carney expressed Ottawa’s support for the Jewish state’s security and right to self‑defense in accordance with international law, per his readout.

The prime minister stressed Canada’s “unwavering support” for a negotiated two-state solution aimed at establishing an “independent, viable and sovereign State of Palestine.”

“The leaders discussed the devastating resurgence of antisemitism around the world,” Carney’s office stated. “The Prime Minister outlined Canada’s work through legislation and community safety funding to counter hate, to confront antisemitism with the full force of the law, and to protect Jewish communities.”

Canada
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Soldiers from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit patrol in Kerem Shalom on the Gaza-Israel-Egypt border, May 18, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Feature
Bill seeks aid for retired military dogs adopted by Oketz veterans
Legislation would provide medical assistance for former IDF canine unit dogs after years of frontline service.
May 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Illustration of an ashtray with cigarettes, August 24, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
93% of Israelis are exposed to secondhand smoke in public spaces
Approximately 154 Israelis die each week from smoking-related illnesses, amounting to roughly 8,000 deaths annually, according to the The Israel Cancer Association.
May 26, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Commuters walk past a large tiled image of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei at a metro station in Tehran, May 9, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Khamenei: Chants of ‘Death to America, Israel’ will unite Muslim world
The “shaken Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel” are “approaching the final stages of their wretched existence,” he warned.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Demonstrators march to protest against the United States and Israel in Montreal, Canada, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images)
World News
Hanging effigies of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir paraded in Montreal
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not commented on the display, but publicized his disapproval of Israel’s actions.
May 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israel News
Israeli FM extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims worldwide
“May Allah bring it back to us all with stability, peace and respect,” tweeted Gideon Sa’ar.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons are seen inside an ambulance in the Qantara area of Southern Lebanon after being discovered by Golani Brigade troops. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: New footage shows Hezbollah using civilians as human shields
Israel’s military released visual evidence that the Iranian terror proxy used Lebanese civilian sites to store weapons, fire rockets and dig tunnels, endangering noncombatants.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum