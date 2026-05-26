93% of Israelis are exposed to secondhand smoke in public spaces

The Israel Cancer Association released new national survey data on Tuesday, highlighting persistent smoking rates, extensive exposure to secondhand smoke and growing concern over vaping—especially among young people. The findings were published ahead of International No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31.

The organization’s CEO, Moshe Bar-Haim, warned that the survey points to a worsening public health challenge.

“We are very concerned by the survey results indicating an increase in the smoking phenomenon, especially among young people, and ongoing exposure to passive smoking in public places. The law exists and is clear. The fight against smoking is a national goal and must be expressed in vigorous and effective enforcement measures of the law regulating the ban on smoking in public places,” said Bar-Haim.

According to the association’s estimates, approximately 154 Israelis die each week from smoking-related illnesses, including cancer, heart attacks and strokes, amounting to roughly 8,000 deaths annually.

The survey found that 24% of the public are regular smokers, with higher rates among men (34%). E-cigarette use stands at 15% overall, rising sharply to 24% among people aged 16–24. Hookah smoking has also increased from 11% last year to 15%, while cigar use has climbed from 2% to 5%. Around 5% of respondents reported having tried nicotine patches.

One of the most striking findings is the extent of passive smoking exposure. According to the data, 93% of Israelis are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places. Of those, 40% reported exposure in the workplace. Additional reported exposure sites include restaurants and cafés (49%), bus stops (43%), beaches (43%) and event halls (40%).

Non-smokers who are consistently exposed to secondhand smoke can experience reduced lung function, increased respiratory symptoms and a higher risk of heart disease and lung cancer. It also poses special risks to children and pregnant women.

Public opposition to smoking in shared spaces is widespread. The survey found that 80% of respondents would prefer that smoking be prohibited in public areas, rising to 92% among non-smokers.

Among smokers, 76% said they want to quit, with even higher rates in the Arab sector (86%). Overall, 72% of smokers reported regretting ever starting. The findings also show that 46% of the public know smokers who want to quit but are unable to do so, a figure that rises to 53% among smokers themselves.

The survey also shows that smoking remains deeply embedded in social environments. About 74% of respondents said they are bothered by cigarette smoke in the presence of a loved one, and 88% of non-smokers reported similar discomfort.

When asked about smoking in protected spaces such as shelters, 82% said they were not exposed, while 18% reported exposure—9% inside shelters and 11% when entering or leaving them.

Awareness of Israel’s smoking restrictions is improving but remains incomplete. Only 44% of respondents correctly identified that the law bans cigarettes, e-cigarettes, hookah, cigars and other smoking products in designated public areas, up from 37% the previous year. Understanding was higher among non-smokers (51%). However, in the Arab sector, 46% believed the law applies only to cigarettes.

The survey also highlights social attitudes toward smoking. Half of the public said they would likely avoid a relationship with a smoker, rising to two-thirds among non-smokers. In the Arab sector, about half would consider or already live with a smoking partner.

Another concerning finding is exposure to smoking among pregnant women. About a quarter of the public reported knowing or seeing a pregnant woman who smokes, rising to around a third among smokers.

Public opinion on policy measures remains divided. Fifty-five percent of respondents support raising cigarette taxes, while 43% believe warning images on cigarette packs are effective deterrents, with a similar proportion disagreeing.

“We must also work to increase taxation, carry out information campaigns, limit advertising, and completely ban the sale of flavored smoking products, which are designed to entice youth to join the circle of addicts,” Bar-Haim said.

The survey was conducted in May 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 565 men and women in Israel, including 20% from the Arab sector.

Originally published by TPS-IL.