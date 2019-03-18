Friday sermon in Sudan: ‘The Jews are behind New Zealand [mosque] massacre’

Sudanese cleric Abd Al-Jalil Al-Karouri said in a Friday sermon that aired on Sudan TV on March 15 that the perpetrator of the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, was working for the Jews, who he said are the strongest in enmity towards Muslims.

He said that the attack was meant to incite Christians and Muslims against one another and that the Jews are the ones who stand to gain from such an attack. He added that the Jews are the enemies of both Christians and Muslims since they killed John the Baptist, tried to poison the Prophet Muhammad, and claimed that they killed Jesus.

Following are excerpts:

Sheikh Abd Al-Jalil Al-Karouri: “I am asking: Who was [the New Zealand mosque attacker] working for? The Christians are not hostile to the Muslims, as it is said in the Koran: You shall find the people strongest in enmity towards the believers to be the Jews and the polytheists, and you shall find the nearest among them in love to the believers to be those who say: ‘We are Christians.’

“We are talking about a Christian country. So where did the Jews come from? We are not talking about Gaza. No, we are talking about Australia [sic]. As I’ve said before, this aggression [in New Zealand] was meant to incite Christians and Muslims against one another. The Jews are the ones who stand to gain. Even if the perpetrator was not Jewish, he was acting in the interest of the Jews, because he was fanning the flames of enmity between Christians and Muslims. The truth is that the Jews are enemies of both the Christians and the Muslims. They are the ones who claimed that they killed Christ, and they killed John the Baptist. Who tried to poison the Prophet of Islam if not the Jews?

[…]

“It is not us [Muslims] who strike fear in the hearts of others. We go to the mosque for tranquility. We fold our hands when we pray, we stand in one place, facing the Qibla, and we move our lips in prayer and evoke Allah in the mosque. We are the ones who bring tranquility to the prosperous countries. This is a service provided by Muslims, so why do they repay us in this way, if not for interests of the Jews?”