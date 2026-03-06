Indonesia says it will leave Board of Peace if Trump-led body doesn’t help Palestinians

Prabowo Subianto, the president of Indonesia, told local Muslim groups on Thursday evening that he would withdraw the country from the Board of Peace if the organization, which U.S. President Donald Trump leads, does not help Palestinians sufficiently, according to an Indonesian government statement on Friday.

Indonesia’s participation in the board, and its commitment in particular to contribute significant troops to the international stabilization force in Gaza, was seen as a sign that moderate Muslim countries, even those without diplomatic ties to Israel, could play a constructive role in securing peace in Gaza.

Indonesia was slated to join Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania in contributing troops to the international stabilization force and was supposed to lead the way, with an announced commitment of 8,000 troops for June.

Subianto met with Muslim leaders on Thursday to explain his reasoning, for which he has drawn criticism in the country.

The Indonesian foreign minister said that Board of Peace discussions are on hold during the war against Iran. A U.S. State Department official disputed that and told JNS that board activities continue in earnest.