Iran police chief warns protesters will be treated ‘as we treat the enemy’
Ahmad-Reza Radan said his forces have “fingers on the trigger” for demonstrators demanding regime change after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to rise up.
Iran’s police chief warned citizens against protesting for regime change, saying demonstrators would be treated “as we treat the enemy,” Australia’s ABC News reported on Wednesday.
Police commander Ahmad-Reza Radan told state television that “all our forces have their fingers on the trigger.”
Iranian Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan: Anyone Who Stirs Anxiety on Social Media Will Be Arrested and May Face Execution; Our Police Forces Have Their Fingers on the Trigger, Ready to Shoot Any Protesters Taking to the Streets pic.twitter.com/HUDDQUx9qe— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 11, 2026
The comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to “seize the moment” and “remove the Ayatollah regime.”