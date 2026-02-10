Israeli president attends Bondi memorial with Australian PM

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended a memorial on Tuesday for the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a show of unity despite strained ties.

“The terrorists sought to instill fear in the Jewish people. We will respond with renewed Jewish pride,” Herzog said at the event, held at the Chabad of Bondi synagogue. “They sought to divide people with religious hate—we will respond with solidarity between all people of moral conscience, of all faiths.”

Fifteen people were killed and scores were injured in the Dec. 14 Chanukah attack on Bondi Beach.

“What we saw in Bondi, the blood-curdling act of blind hatred, hatred of Jews, hatred of Australian values, simply has no place in this country, or anywhere for that matter,” added Herzog.

The event was hosted by Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, whose son-in-law was killed in the attack.

The president, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, commended Albanese for the legislation and initiatives he has taken after the terror attack, but said that “the test will be in their full implementation and in the outcome.”

Albanese has been widely condemned by the 100,000-strong Jewish community for letting hate speech against Israel and Jews go unchecked during the two-year war against Hamas in Gaza.

Following the memorial service, Herzog joined Albanese for dinner at the Prime Minister’s private residence.

Earlier, Australian police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse anti-Israel protesters demonstrating against the presidential visit.

Albanese said he was “devastated” by the violence and urged protesters to express their views peacefully.

“Australians want two things. They don’t want conflict brought here. They want killing to stop, whether it’s Israelis or Palestinians, but they do not want conflict brought here,” Albanese told radio station Triple M.

“I know that the demonstrators and protesters who are cursing us, saying the biggest lies and affirmations against our nation, do not want to hear this, but I believe that the silent majority of Australians definitely want to hear and move back on track,” Herzog said during a Q&A session alongside first lady Michal Herzog with local Jewish high school students.