More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Lawmakers urge boosting Eastern Mediterranean alliance as bulwark against Turkey

“Strengthening cooperation between Israel, Cyprus, Greece and the United States is a strategic asset and a response to curbing Turkey’s ambitions.”

Feb. 11, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
MK Ohad Tal chairs the cross-parliamentary meeting of lawmakers from Israel, Greece, Cyprus and the U.S. at the Knesset, Feb. 10, 2026. Credit: Ohad Tal/X.
MK Ohad Tal chairs the cross-parliamentary meeting of lawmakers from Israel, Greece, Cyprus and the U.S. at the Knesset, Feb. 10, 2026. Credit: Ohad Tal/X.
( Feb. 11, 2026 / JNS )

A cross-parliamentary meeting on Tuesday of lawmakers from Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Congress urged the strengthening of the Eastern Mediterranean alliance among the three regional allies through joint cooperation and actions to counter Turkey’s growing regional influence and threat.

The meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, in which many participated via video link, comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in the region over a buildup of U.S. military force following the Islamic Republic’s brutal repression of anti-governmental protests.

“Over the two and a half years since October 7, we have witnessed a dramatic weakening of the Iranian Shi’ite axis and its replacement by a Sunni Muslim Brotherhood axis,” said Knesset member Ohad Tal, who serves as co-chair of the Knesset Caucus for the Eastern Mediterranean Alliance.

“Strengthening cooperation between Israel, Cyprus, Greece and the United States—among other things through major infrastructure, natural resources and security projects—is a strategic asset and a response to curbing Turkey’s ambitions,” he continued.

“Precisely after two years of multifront conflict, Israel must take the next step: translating military strength into a diplomatic and civilian anchor,” said Knesset member Alon Schuster, co-chair of the Caucus. “The partnership with Greece and Cyprus is not only a security alliance—it is an opportunity to build regional civilian resilience in the fields of energy, water, agriculture and innovation.”

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have for years been working to advance a long-touted landmark energy deal, with their leaders pledging at a trilateral summit in Jerusalem in December to deepen post-war security and defense cooperation in a volatile region.

The much-discussed deal to link the three countries’ electrical grids—referred to as an “energy highway”—is to be carried out via the world’s longest and deepest underwater electricity cable, crossing the Mediterranean seabed and bridging Asia and Europe.

The countries have also been weighing cooperation on an offshore natural-gas deal that could establish an energy corridor to Europe and beyond, including Arab countries in the region.

“We need to be clear about who our partners are in the Middle East and who our enemies are—who is open to cooperation and who creates obstacles and challenges,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) on Tuesday.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) made it clear that in his view, Turkey was in the latter group.

“Over the past few years—whether it’s rhetoric related to Gaza, influence in Syria or activity in other parts of the world—we have seen that Turkey has gone off the reservation,” he said.

According to Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, an Israeli intelligence and security expert, “Turkey is becoming a bigger military challenge for Israel, and we need to cooperate with everybody else.”

He noted that Ankara was concerned over the Islamic Republic losing control of Iran and the entire Middle East becoming more pragmatic, which, he said, they view as undesirable.

“This event is of the utmost importance, as four parliaments are speaking together and planning joint legislative steps,” said Gregg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, a Philadelphia-based think tank that initiated the event. “These are images that need to be seen in Turkey, Iran and Russia.”

Middle East Agriculture
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
UN United Nations
World News
UN Security Council resolution, intended to free Hormuz strait, being revised
The latest version blames Iran entirely and invokes a U.N. provision that could allow for the use of force.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Joaquin Castro
U.S. News
30 House Dems, including ‘Squad,’ want info on Israeli nuclear program
Washington is “fighting this war side-by-side with a country, whose potential nuclear weapons program the U.S. government officially refuses to acknowledge,” the lawmakers wrote to the U.S. secretary of state.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
TOPSHOT - A woman waves an Iranian flag in front of an anti-US billboard referring to US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 5, 2026. Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States warned on May 5 that his country has "not even started" in its standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /
World News
Trump warns Iran: Agree to deal or face new heavier bombing
Trump says U.S. will intensify strikes if Tehran rejects a draft deal, as officials say a 14-point framework to end the war is close.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Tools for Brit Milah, Circumcision
World News
Israel, US decry reported plan to indict mohels in Belgium
Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.
May. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
SHENZHEN, CHINA - APRIL 30: A container ship operated by CMA CGM is seen docked alongside gantry cranes at Yantian Port, with a tugboat nearby, on April 30, 2026, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Yantian Port is one of China's busiest container terminals and a major hub for global trade, handling large volumes of cargo and supporting international shipping operations. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
World News
Several wounded in Hormuz attack on CMA CGM vessel
The Malta-flagged San Antonio suffered damage in the attack, according to the French shipping giant.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces arrest an illegal Palestinian infiltrator from Judea in the central town of Tel Mond, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel over suspected terror plot
During searches in the area, police officers located a vehicle with a “vest” inside.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
From Columbia to Michigan, Israel-hatred is being made respectable
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Anti-Zionists who condemn antisemitic crimes are gaslighting us
Jonathan S. Tobin