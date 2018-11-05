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Farrakhan in Tehran: ‘If you persevere in revolution despite sanctions, victory will be yours’

Louis Farrakhan refers to the U.S. as “Great Satan” during a Tehran University speech; Says to Iranians: If you persevere in your revolution despite the sanctions, “Victory will be yours.”

Nov. 5, 2018
Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan visited Iran as the Islamic Republic celebrated the anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Iran in 1979. Part of Farrakhan’s speech aired on IRINN TV on Nov. 4, 2018. Credit: MEMRI.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan visited Iran as the Islamic Republic celebrated the anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Iran in 1979.

During a speech at Tehran University, Farrakhan said that the United States is “gloating” over new economic sanctions. He said that nothing happens without the will of Allah, and added: “Is it not true that you have called America the Great Satan?

If you believe that, then wouldn’t Satan be actively involved in trying to destroy a nation that is set up on ... submission to the will of God?” He also called on Iranians to persevere and to “carry forward the Revolution.” Part of Farrakhan’s speech aired on IRINN TV on Nov. 4, 2018.

Following are excerpts:

Louis Farrakhan: I am coming to you from the United States of America, that is gloating over the fact that the President of the United States is going to place on the Islamic Republic the most stringent sanctions that have ever been placed on any nation before.

[…]

Nothing happens but by the active or permissive will of Allah.

[…]

So one who is spiritual, or believers in Allah, might ask the question: Why is Iran suffering so much, particularly from the United States of America?

[…]

Is it not true that you have called America the Great Satan?

[…]

Well, if you believe what you say, than would not Satan be actively involved in trying to destroy a nation that is set up on the belief and practice of submission to the will of God?

[…]

So we should not be surprised at what Satan does to ill-affect the righteous.

[…]

All that your elders have sacrificed will mean nothing if you do not pick up the revolution and carry it forward.

[…]

America is making it very hard for Iran to successfully carry out its mission.

[…]

But if you have the strength to persevere under these hard trials, the victory will be yours.

Iran Religion
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