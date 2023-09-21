Sara Netanyahu, Jill Biden discuss global challenges to children

The wives of global heads of state gathered at a reception in New York City on Wednesday sponsored by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, held in their honor during the opening of the 78th U.N. General Assembly.

Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu attended the event, where she and Biden were said to have discussed topics such as children’s rights; female empowerment; and battling international human trafficking, especially when it comes to women.

Netanyahu also met with Emine Erdoğan of Turkey; Olena Zelenska of Ukraine; Philippa Karsera of Cyprus; Annik Penders of Belgium; and Mareva Mitsotakis of Greece, as well as representatives from Lithuania, Surinam, the Dominican Republic, Thailand and other countries.

Netanyahu had recently met with Zelenska in Jerusalem months ago, as well as greeted Karsera and Mitsotakis at a recent diplomatic visit to Cyprus. Erdoğan has invited the Netanyahus to visit Turkey.