100 days in, and Trump has achieved key goals

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Just after he completed his first 100 days in office, I had the privilege of hearing President Donald Trump speak in the White House Rose Garden during America’s National Day of Prayer. I was amazed by all that had been accomplished.

I sat behind Adi and Yael Alexander—their son, Edan Alexander, is the last remaining American citizen held hostage by Hamas believed to be alive. The president spoke about them at length and talked about his efforts to free the hostages still in Gaza. He described in brutal detail the cruelty of Hamas. He said that the hostages were being kept in a “pipe” with little air. At the beginning of his second term in office, Trump got 33 Israeli hostages released. Of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza, fewer than 25 are believed to be alive.

Trump has been moving quickly during these first few months of his second term. Just six days into the term, he made one of his boldest announcements in the form of a relocation plan for Gaza. He said: “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.”

Trump has done more than anyone to fight against antisemitism on campus. He pulled $400 million from Columbia University on March 7. That led to the Ivy League school finally cracking down on pro-Hamas protests and antisemitic actions. One of the main instigators of those protests, Mahmoud Khalil, is in federal detention and faces deportation.

Trump has also withheld $9 billion from Harvard University and threatened to take away its tax-exempt status unless it starts to fight antisemitism. Administrators have refused and are now suing the administration.

Another recent success was the signing of a vital minerals deal with Ukraine, securing a strong American-Ukrainian alliance. This is a very important deal for the United States, though some don’t want to give the president credit for making it happen.

As he did in his first term, Trump cut all funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Some of those associated with the U.N. agency participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. UNWRA employees held Israelis hostage, as well as stored missiles and other munitions for the terror group.

He also said he wants to cut the workforce at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from 10,000 people to about 300. A recent report revealed that USAID gave millions of dollars to Gaza, and as a result, to Hamas.

America gave the United Nations $13 billion in 2023 and provides the international body with 28% of its budget, making it the largest donor. Yet the United Nations has become a cesspool of anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments, making it far from surprising that Trump plans to cut $1.6 billion in funding from the organization.

Trump said that enlistment in the American Armed Forces was rising; The U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force have been having a difficult time getting recruits in recent years. He has also spoken of plans to build a “Golden Dome for America”—a missile-defense system like Israel’s Iron Dome,—invest in space exploration and develop the next generation of F-47 fighter jets.

One of his main campaign promises was to secure the border with Mexico, and he has essentially done it in his first 100 days in office. For the seniors among us, it was good to hear that in his new budget proposal, Social Security will no longer be taxed. He also said that tips and overtime should no longer be taxed; this should make a lot of people happy.

On the National Day of Prayer, Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office to be located in the West Wing. He is trying to bring God back into America and the world. This is a high priority for him.

The president is making all the right moves, and the left should give credit where it’s due.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.