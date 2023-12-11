1,300-plus terror attacks in Judea and Samaria since Oct. 7

(December 11, 2023 / JNS)

Palestinian terrorists in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley have escalated their campaign against Israeli civilians and security forces in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev, data published by Channel 14 News on Monday shows.

In the nine weeks since Hamas launched its cross-border attack from the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster counted 1,388 attacks in the disputed territories, including 569 cases of rock-throwing, 287 attacks with explosives, 143 Molotov cocktail assaults and 70 terrorist shootings.

Three Israelis—a civilian, a soldier and a Border Police officer—have been murdered in Judea and Samaria since Oct. 7.

In addition, at least 52 Israelis sustained injuries, according to Channel 14. The report said 16 people were wounded by rock-throwing, 10 sustained gunshot wounds, eight were violently attacked by Palestinians, and two were injured in a car-ramming attack.

At least 15 members of the security forces were wounded during counterterrorism raids in Judea and Samaria, while one Israeli was moderately injured as he neutralized a Palestinian terrorist.

In the first six months of 2023, Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) recorded a total of 3,640 acts of terrorism throughout all of Israel. Palestinian terrorists killed 28 people and wounded 362 others between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2023, the emergency service said.

According to a recent survey, 83% of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria support the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

בפיגועי הטרור האלה נרצחו 3 הרוגים מירי ו-10 פצועים, 15 פצועים במהלך פעילות צה"ל בכפרים, 16, נפגעים מידוי אבנים/² pic.twitter.com/eIAUyMODmO — שיראל ללום נהיר???????? (@shirellaloom) December 11, 2023