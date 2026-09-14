Adam Mallerman

The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
Hezbollah has been weakened, the Houthis grow in confidence, the militias in Iraq are under pressure and pro-Iranian cells are trying to regain a foothold in Syria. At the same time, tensions between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have come into the open. Tehran is trying to rebuild its proxy network and adapt it to a new reality.
“Free speech allows difficult and controversial views, but it does not require anyone to stay silent when someone has a history of hateful comments about Jewish Americans, 9/11 and Hamas terrorism,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar.
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
The “decision sends an unmistakable message to school boards across California,” Emet Legal Services told JNS. “You cannot turn a blind eye to classroom bias or defend it under the shield of ‘good intentions.’”
“Hundreds of Torontonians came together for an important conversation about antisemitism, public safety and the future of our city. Mayor Chow chose not to be there,” said Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford.
Stuart Zimmer was “appalled” by the university’s response after Oct. 7 and “troubled” by ensuing antisemitism on campus when he halted his donation shortly after the Hamas-led attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
Hezbollah has been weakened, the Houthis grow in confidence, the militias in Iraq are under pressure and pro-Iranian cells are trying to regain a foothold in Syria. At the same time, tensions between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have come into the open. Tehran is trying to rebuild its proxy network and adapt it to a new reality.
“Free speech allows difficult and controversial views, but it does not require anyone to stay silent when someone has a history of hateful comments about Jewish Americans, 9/11 and Hamas terrorism,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar.
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
The “decision sends an unmistakable message to school boards across California,” Emet Legal Services told JNS. “You cannot turn a blind eye to classroom bias or defend it under the shield of ‘good intentions.’”
“Hundreds of Torontonians came together for an important conversation about antisemitism, public safety and the future of our city. Mayor Chow chose not to be there,” said Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford.
Stuart Zimmer was “appalled” by the university’s response after Oct. 7 and “troubled” by ensuing antisemitism on campus when he halted his donation shortly after the Hamas-led attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.