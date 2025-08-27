After being reinstated to World Zionist Congress, Betar US to pursue ADL 

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

Betar US, which self-identifies as “loud, proud, aggressive and unapologetically Zionist,” intends to use its seats in the Zionist Organization of America’s World Zionist Congress slate to disavow the Anti-Defamation League.

“We will introduce resolutions deeming the ADL hostile to the Jewish state,” Daniel Levy, a Betar spokesman, told JNS.

The ADL’s “glossary of extremism and hate” states that Betar “openly embraces Islamophobia and harasses Muslims online and in person” and “has indicated that they would like to work with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group with a history of antisemitism and Islamophobia, to ‘counter Islamic jihadis.’”

Levy told JNS that “attempts to label Betar a ‘radical hate group’ are absurd and dangerous.” (The ADL declined to comment.)

“Betar has produced prime ministers, shaped Israel’s history and remains one of the strongest voices for Jewish pride and defense,” he said. “We will not be silenced. Not by the ADL, not by progressive ideologues and not by those who seek to rewrite Zionism.”

Betar intends to urge other slates in the congress to disavow the ADL’s “reckless and baseless designation of Betar as extremist,” Levy stated. “These falsehoods quickly spread into global media, distorting the very meaning of Zionism.”

The congress previously banned Ronn Torossian, a public relations executive and head of Betar US, for what it said was an “aggressive, hateful tone and vulgarity,” including threats of physical violence during a dispute between Torossian and a former candidate on another slate.

An appeals panel of the American Zionist Movement, which administers the election, reportedly said that Torossian acted inappropriately but not in a way that should bar him from participating in the congress.

The Zionist Organization of America told JNS that the ADL ought to remove its “improper” listing of Betar on its website in the wake of the decision to reinstate Torossian.

“Betar is an important organization, involved in protecting Jews from antisemitism on the streets and on campuses,” ZOA told JNS.

“ZOA and ZOA Coalition are proud to have successfully stood up for Betar and its leader and for standing up for all the candidates and organizations on our slate and all like-minded groups and individuals,” it said. “ZOA Coalition hopes that all slates and delegates will bury the hatchet and work together harmoniously for the good of Israel and the Jewish people at the upcoming World Zionist Congress.”