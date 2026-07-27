“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, director general of the Israeli Tourism Ministry, told the Christian tourists.
The New York City Police Department told JNS that the suspect is being charged with “attempted murder as a hate crime, attempted murder, assault as a hate crime, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.”
The teacher alleged Portland Public Schools allowed Palestinian flags and anti-Israel displays while administrators told him that displaying “an Israeli flag or related symbols would be too disruptive.”
“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, director general of the Israeli Tourism Ministry, told the Christian tourists.
With the principal blocs separated by a handful of seats in most polls, the campaign could be decided less by movement between Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar than by which smaller parties survive the 3.25% electoral threshold.
“We’re a tiny percentage of the population, yet we’re over 50% of the attacks, and the mayor’s diatribes don’t help,” Rabbi Allen Schwartz of Ohab Zedek, a synagogue the victim attends, told JNS on the fast of Tisha B’Av.
“When the mayor of New York repeatedly uses his platform to relentlessly single out and demonize Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, and calls those who support it ‘monsters,’ he contributes to a climate in which Jewish New Yorkers are increasingly targeted and unsafe,” Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA, said at a press conference.
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.
“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, director general of the Israeli Tourism Ministry, told the Christian tourists.
The New York City Police Department told JNS that the suspect is being charged with “attempted murder as a hate crime, attempted murder, assault as a hate crime, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.”
The teacher alleged Portland Public Schools allowed Palestinian flags and anti-Israel displays while administrators told him that displaying “an Israeli flag or related symbols would be too disruptive.”
“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, director general of the Israeli Tourism Ministry, told the Christian tourists.
With the principal blocs separated by a handful of seats in most polls, the campaign could be decided less by movement between Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar than by which smaller parties survive the 3.25% electoral threshold.
“We’re a tiny percentage of the population, yet we’re over 50% of the attacks, and the mayor’s diatribes don’t help,” Rabbi Allen Schwartz of Ohab Zedek, a synagogue the victim attends, told JNS on the fast of Tisha B’Av.
“When the mayor of New York repeatedly uses his platform to relentlessly single out and demonize Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, and calls those who support it ‘monsters,’ he contributes to a climate in which Jewish New Yorkers are increasingly targeted and unsafe,” Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA, said at a press conference.
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.