American Jewish Committee provides grant to help Texas flood recovery efforts

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

The American Jewish Committee announced on Tuesday that it is providing a grant to support relief efforts following the severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in Texas on July 4.

“We are accustomed to storms in Texas, but the magnitude of the flooding in Kerr County is still hard to comprehend,” said Rachel Schneider, director of AJC Houston. “AJC is standing with our fellow Texans during this moment of incredible heartbreak and grief. Contributing to this relief fund is one way for us to show our support for the Texas Hill Country community.”

The funds will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which created the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund shortly after the devastating flash floods. The grant will support nonprofit organizations, first-responder agencies and local governments involved in recovery efforts.

Kerr County was hit the hardest during the floods, leaving at least 106 dead, including 36 children, according to AJC.

As of July 15, the total estimated death toll is 134, with some 100 people still unaccounted for, according to ABC News.

The day after the floods began, Israeli officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, offered condolences to the people and state of Texas.