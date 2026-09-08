More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Greece’s Israeli-built ‘defensive wall’ shifts balance of power against Erdoğan

After a massive deal, Athens prepares for a new era in its rivalry with Ankara, placing Israel at the heart of its military buildup.

Neta Bar, Dudi Kogan
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz shakes hands with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Ministry of Defense in Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2026. Source: @NikosDendias/X.
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz shakes hands with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the Ministry of Defense in Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2026. Source: @NikosDendias/X.
Neta Bar
Dudi Kogan
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

“To protect its territory holistically,” in the air, at sea and beneath the waves. That is the goal Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias has set for the doctrine known as “Achilles’ Shield,” as he explained in a speech late last November.

To put that doctrine into practice, Athens on Monday signed a deal worth approximately €3 billion (approx. $3.5 billion) to acquire a multilayered air-defense network from Israel. But this is far more than a procurement agreement. It also includes the transfer of know-how and technology to Greek industry and, more importantly, further strengthens the alliance linking Israel, Greece and Cyprus in the face of Turkey.

The network consists of three Israeli interception systems, each responsible for a different defensive layer. The upper tier will be provided by David’s Sling, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and other heavy threats. The middle layer will be provided by Israel Aerospace Industries’ Barak MX, the backbone of the network, which fires interceptors with ranges of 35 to 150 kilometers (22 to 93 miles) and is designed to counter fighter jets, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.

Rapid, mobile deployment

Alongside them, Rafael’s SPYDER system will give Greece the ability to rapidly deploy mobile point defenses around military bases, ports and energy infrastructure. All three will be supported by an advanced radar network and a command-and-control center responsible for managing the system as a whole.

In his November speech, Dendias explained the thinking behind Greece’s response to Turkey’s military buildup. It is based not only on lessons from the war in Ukraine and the growing importance of unmanned systems, but also on the lessons of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

“There was a great battle between the Israeli Air Force, always one of the best in the world, and Egypt’s anti-aircraft forces at the time,” Dendias said. “The Israeli Air Force did not win. The Israelis lost many aircraft and many pilots. The way Israel managed to win the war was when General Sharon crossed the Canal and destroyed the Egyptian anti-aircraft defenses on the ground.”

Greece initially plans to deploy the systems in the country’s northeast, on islands in the eastern Aegean and around critical infrastructure, including air and naval bases and ports. Those priorities reveal the threat against which this costly and advanced network is being built.

Facing Greece is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine, which views large areas of the Eastern Mediterranean as belonging within Turkey’s sphere of influence, economically and politically, at the expense of Greece and Cyprus.

To advance that vision, Turkey is building a vast fleet. Erdoğan said more than 50 warships are currently under construction simultaneously at Turkish shipyards. More than 15 are intended for foreign customers. Turkish-built vessels have been supplied to Pakistan, Malaysia, Ukraine and Qatar, and, for the first time, to Romania, a member of both NATO and the European Union.

Massive procurement drive

Greece’s military buildup does not stop with its defensive systems. In April, Athens signed an agreement worth approximately €650 million with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems for PULS rocket artillery systems. At the same time, Greece is acquiring U.S.-built F-35 warplanes, loitering munitions and new frigates from France, the first of which it has already received.

The same Greek condition runs through each of these deals. Domestic industry must participate in production, and the know-how must reach Greek hands. The same applies to Achilles’ Shield. More than a quarter of the project is earmarked for Greek companies, while Athens has also insisted on access to the source code for the command-and-control system, allowing the Greek military to develop the network itself rather than remain dependent on a foreign supplier.

In a statement issued ahead of the signing, Dendias described Achilles’ Shield as a crucial part of the overhaul of Greece’s armed forces and a necessary response to the geopolitical and technological challenges of the era.

It was an unmistakable message to the rising power on the Bosporus.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israeli Foreign Policy Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
September 7, 2026 08:13 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli ministers urge reprisals as UK mulls sanctions
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir urges recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
September 8, 2026 03:41 AM
JNS Staff
American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
U.S. News
IAC urges Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore after anti-Israel act
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition demanding that concert organizers remove the rapper from the tour after his on-stage calls to “Free Palestine.”
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks as he meets his Spanish counterpart at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid on July 29, 2026. Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel slams British foreign secretary over Gaza ‘stories’ comment
Ed Miliband falsely claimed medicines were being blocked, as U.K. Jewish leaders warned the government against imposing fresh sanctions on Israelis in Judea and Samaria.
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
More Updates
JNS TV
Haredi protesters demonstrate against the arrest of Haredi men who took part in a protest outside the home of Israeli Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and were later handed over to the military police, outside the Abu Kabir detention facility in Tel Aviv, June 10, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Can a new Haredi party break Israel’s draft deadlock?
September 7, 2026 08:39 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman