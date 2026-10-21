Federal court drops ‘delusional’ case with prejudice in which plaintiff told it to call US embassy Jerusalem, ask for Huckabee

A federal judge recommended that a case, in which Angela Lauren Fretz represented herself, be dismissed with prejudice.

Fretz sued Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, and several others, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and billionaire philanthropist George Soros and two of his sons, on July 27. The case was referred to a judge at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, who wrote that the “complaint is basically unintelligible.”

“The handwritten pleading asserts a difficult-to-follow, wide-ranging civil and criminal conspiracy, which includes incomprehensible allegations relating to removal and replacement of non-disposable plastic and polymer products,” wrote Sherry Fallon, a magistrate judge on the court. “The complaint lists dozens of other individuals and entities not named as parties to this action.”

Members of the court staff were “unable to upload” the docket, two boxes of which the plaintiff submitted to the court, “because of size constraints,” the judge wrote on Oct. 20.

The judge noted that Fretz wrote to the court to “please call the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and ask to or speaking to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee the way I did not get around to Googling Michael Loitter, who probably works for or works at the U.S. embassy of Jerusalem, please Google U.S. embassy, Jerusalem, Israel Michael Loitter which Google will automatically generate the correct of his name right before calling Mike Huckabee at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.”

It wasn’t clear if the plaintiff was referring to Yechiel Michael Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States.

“The allegations are unintelligible. The court finds them fantastical, delusional and insufficient to withstand the evaluation for frivolity dismissal,” the judge wrote.

“The court’s experience and common sense lead it to recognize that the complaint does not state a plausible claim for relief and, therefore, the court recommends the complaint be dismissed with prejudice as amendment is futile.”

Someone with a similar name lists herself, on LinkedIn, as an activist at the Heritage Foundation.