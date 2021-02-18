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News   Antisemitism

‘Unorthodox’ star Shira Haas makes TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” says Dan Macsai, editorial director of the 2021 TIME100 NEXT project. “And, in fact, many already have.”

Feb. 18, 2021
Israeli actress Shira Haas receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony, also known as the “Israeli Oscars,” in Ashdod on Sept. 6, 2018. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli actress Shira Haas receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony, also known as the “Israeli Oscars,” in Ashdod on Sept. 6, 2018. Photo by Flash90.

Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the Netflix drama “Unorthodox,” has been listed by TIME magazine as one of 100 emerging leaders of 2021 who are shaping the future of entertainment, health, politics and business, the magazine announced on Wednesday.

She is joined by others who have made impacts in arts, entertainment, science, sports and politics, including Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish senator from Georgia.

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” said Dan Macsai, editorial director of TIME100 NEXT. “And, in fact, many already have.”

For her role as Esty Shapiro, Haas had already been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globes award, becoming the first Israeli actor ever to achieve such honors.

The list has no age limit.

“Although recognizing the leaders of tomorrow lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally have no age cap, an acknowledgment that ascents can begin at any age,” said TIME magazine editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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